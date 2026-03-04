Anzeige
WKN: A2N951 | ISIN: SE0010133785
Frankfurt
04.03.26 | 08:13
0,141 Euro
+2,18 % +0,003
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AlzeCure Pharma to Present at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on March 11

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a biotech company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's CEO Martin Jönsson will present at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm, Sweden, hosted by Aktiespararna, at 08:50 CET on March 11.

In his presentation, Martin Jönsson will provide an update on the company's recent developments and strategic plans going forward, with a focus on the company's project portfolio and its drug candidates from the research platforms NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A led by Aktiespararna's moderator.

The live broadcast is available via the following link: https://invitepeople.com/public/events/ad0e0ffac7/pages/af1743879f

The presentation will also be available on the company's website afterwards: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information about the event and to register to attend the Birger Jarl Conference in Stockholm, please see here: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/stora-aktiedagarna-i-stockholm-67703

Event time: March 10, 08:00 CET - March 11, 20:00 CET
Presentation time: March 11, 08:50 CET
Venue: Birger Jarl Konferens, Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A, Stockholm, Sweden

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA for the rare disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma to present at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on March 11

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-to-present-at-stora-aktiedagarna-in-stockholm-on-marc-1143506

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
