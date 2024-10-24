Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 09:36 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eQ Oyj: eQ Community Properties Fund renewed loans in excess of EUR 400 million - Deutsche Bank as a new lender

Press release
24 October 2024 10:30 am

eQ Community Properties Fund (AIF) has entered into a EUR 154 million senior secured loan arrangement with Deutsche Bank AG. The collateral portfolio consists of community and healthcare assets in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Tampere.

In June, the fund also extended a EUR 253 million senior secured loan facility with its current lenders Nordea Bank, Danske Bank, Swedbank and Aktia.

Through the recent successful arrangements, the Fund has broadened and strengthened its lender base, secured a long-term financing as well as extended its loan maturities and fixed interest periods.

Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ, Tero Estovirta says: "We are very pleased to have an international and prominent financier, Deutsche Bank, as a new lender in eQ Community Properties Fund. We have worked for a long time and systematically to obtain international debt financing and Deutsche Bank has been one of the most interesting ones already for a while. It is great to have now initiated our cooperation. Generally, financiers have shown strong interest and trust towards Finnish real estate and open-ended funds. Access to debt has clearly improved as interest rate levels decrease. It is possible to reach cost-effective and sustainable financing solutions. All the lenders of eQ Community Properties Fund are leading players in the market and together with our latest addition, Deutsche Bank, they facilitate a strong financing platform for the future. We thank all our lenders for pragmatic and solution-orientated processes."

eQ Community Properties Fund (AIF) was established in 2012. The market value of the fund's property portfolio is EUR 1.75 billion as per September 2024. The fund is the largest community properties investor and developer in Finland. The assets are located in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and selected growth centres in Finland.

Helsinki 24 October 2024

eQ Asset Management Ltd

Further information:
Tero Estovirta, Head of Real Estate Investments, eQ Asset Management Ltd
+358 50 593 6194 / tero.estovirta@eQ.fi

eQ Group is a group of companies that concentrates on asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and private individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
