

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L), a financial services provider, said Thursday its third-quarter financial performance remains strong, to deliver its full-year adjusted pre-tax outlook of 78 million pounds to 82 million pounds.



Gerard Ryan, CEO of IPF, said: 'Our financial performance in the third quarter continued to be strong, with good growth in customer lending and receivables. The demand for our expanding portfolio of credit and insurance products is robust, and we continue to see very strong repayments and credit quality. We're confident in delivering full-year results in line with the guidance.'



For the third quarter, excluding Poland and at constant exchange rates or CER, customer lending grew by 7 percent, year-on-year basis. Poland has now delivered a 4 percent year-on-year growth at the end of the third quarter.



Net receivables stood at 842 million pounds at the end of the third quarter, a growth of 11 percent, excluding Poland and at CER. Poland receivables now stabilized at 180 million pounds.



Customer numbers increased by 2 percent, excluding the impact of Poland where customer numbers have declined by 19 percent.



