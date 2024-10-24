

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TAL Education Group (TAL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $57.43 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $37.90 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of $74.33 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.4% to $619.36 million from $411.93 million last year.



TAL Education Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



