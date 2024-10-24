Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Resolutions of Remedy Entertainment Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

Remedy Entertainment Plc Stock Exchange Release October 24, 2024, 12 p.m. EEST

Resolutions of Remedy Entertainment Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Remedy Entertainment Plc was held on October 24, 2024 at the company's office at Luomanportti 3, 02200 Espoo, Finland. Shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by voting in advance.

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the material terms and conditions of convertible loan and authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares.

The Extraordinary General Meeting minutes will be available at the latest by November 7, 2024, on the company's website at https://investors.remedygames.com/extraordinary-general-meeting-2024/.

More information

Henrik Hautamäki, Head of Legal

Phone: +358 50 359 6150

Email: henrik.hautamaki@remedygames.com

Liisa Eloranta, Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +358 50 4334 992

Email: liisa.eloranta@remedygames.com

About Remedy

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a pioneering, globally renowned video game company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Finland with an office in Stockholm, Sweden. Known for its story-driven and visually stunning action games, Remedy has created multiple successful, critically acclaimed franchises such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and tools technology that powers its games.

