Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5E | ISIN: FI4000251897 | Ticker-Symbol: 8P8
Stuttgart
24.10.24
08:01 Uhr
15,720 Euro
-0,100
-0,63 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,88016,22012:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 11:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Resolutions of Remedy Entertainment Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

Remedy Entertainment Plc Stock Exchange Release October 24, 2024, 12 p.m. EEST

Resolutions of Remedy Entertainment Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Remedy Entertainment Plc was held on October 24, 2024 at the company's office at Luomanportti 3, 02200 Espoo, Finland. Shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by voting in advance.

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the material terms and conditions of convertible loan and authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares.

The Extraordinary General Meeting minutes will be available at the latest by November 7, 2024, on the company's website at https://investors.remedygames.com/extraordinary-general-meeting-2024/.

More information

Henrik Hautamäki, Head of Legal
Phone: +358 50 359 6150
Email: henrik.hautamaki@remedygames.com

Liisa Eloranta, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +358 50 4334 992
Email: liisa.eloranta@remedygames.com

About Remedy

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a pioneering, globally renowned video game company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Finland with an office in Stockholm, Sweden. Known for its story-driven and visually stunning action games, Remedy has created multiple successful, critically acclaimed franchises such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and tools technology that powers its games.

www.remedygames.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.