Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
24.10.24
09:51 Uhr
24.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
Beijer Ref AB: Stable quarter with good profitability

Press release

"We leave behind us a stable quarter, with sales growth in all operating segments together with continued good profitability. The Group's total sales amounted to SEK 9,493 million, corresponding to a growth of 12 per cent. EBITA amounted to SEK 1,084 million, corresponding to an increase of 13 per cent, and the EBITA margin was 11.4 per cent (11.3). Organic sales increased by 3 per cent during the period. A good operating cash flow of SEK 1,231 million continues to support expansionary possibilities in the market," says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Webcast and Telephone conference Q3 2024
The company invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a combined webcast and telephone conference at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson will present the interim report for the third quarter of 2024. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on October 24, at 09.00 CET.

To follow the live webcast, please register using the following link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/beijer-ref-q3-report-2024/register

If you wish to participate via a telephone conference, please register using the below link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049044

After registration, you will receive a phone number, a conference ID and a user ID to log into the conference. During the telephone conference, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation will be available on the company's website www.beijerref.com from 08:00 on October 24.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has been subject to a general review by the company's auditor.

Malmö, October 24, 2024

Beijer Ref AB (publ)
Christopher Norbye, CEO

Contact:
IR
Joel Davidsson
CFO
Telephone 040-35 89 00
Email jdn@beijerref.com

Media contact:
Niklas Willstrand
Director of Global Communications
Telephone 040-35 89 00
Email nwd@beijerref.com

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 24-10-2024 08:00 CET.


