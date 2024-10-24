Beijer Ref AB: Stable quarter with good profitability

Press release

"We leave behind us a stable quarter, with sales growth in all operating segments together with continued good profitability. The Group's total sales amounted to SEK 9,493 million, corresponding to a growth of 12 per cent. EBITA amounted to SEK 1,084 million, corresponding to an increase of 13 per cent, and the EBITA margin was 11.4 per cent (11.3). Organic sales increased by 3 per cent during the period. A good operating cash flow of SEK 1,231 million continues to support expansionary possibilities in the market," says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Malmö, October 24, 2024

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Christopher Norbye, CEO

