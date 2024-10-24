Bonesupport Holding AB: Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) - Publishes Q3 2024 Interim Report

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2024.

54% SALES GROWTH (CER), STRONG EARNINGS

"Record sales for CERAMENT® G in the US. SOLARIO opens up for a change in treatment standard." Emil Billbäck, CEO

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2024

Net sales increased by 50 percent (54 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 237.5 million (158.2).

The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 59 percent (63 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 22 percent (21 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.9 percent (92.1).

The operating result before effects from the Group's incentive programs amounted to SEK 48.3 million (24.6). Reported operating result amounted to SEK 41.0 million (14.9).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.46 (3.52). Adjusted for deferred tax receivables on tax losses carried forward, which were reported for the first time during Q3 2023, the earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.18 during the comparison quarter.

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.46 (3.47). Adjusted for deferred tax receivables on tax losses carried forward, which were reported for the first time during Q3 2023, the earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.18 during the comparison quarter.

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024

Net sales increased by 53 percent (54 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 641.7 million (418.3).

The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 63 percent (64 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 26 percent (24 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.6 percent (91.4)

Operating result before effects from the Group's incentive programs amounted to SEK 125.9 million (42.8). Reported operating result amounted to SEK 101.9 million (21.6).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 1.22 (3.61). Adjusted for deferred tax receivables on tax losses carried forward, which were reported for the first time during the comparison period, the earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.26 during the comparison period.

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 1.20 (3.56). Adjusted for deferred tax receivables on tax losses carried forward, which were reported for the first time during the comparison period, the earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.26 during the comparison period.



EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

In September, the topline results from the SOLARIO study were presented, showing that patients with orthopedic infections, who are treated surgically with antibiotic-eluting bone substitute materials such as CERAMENT® G and CERAMENT® V, achieve equally good infection prevention with a short systemic course of antibiotics of a maximum of seven days, compared to current standard treatment that extends over at least four weeks.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Nothing to report.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 08:00 CEST.

