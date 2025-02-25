Bonesupport Holding AB: Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) - Publishes Year End Report 2024

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the year end report for the fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024.

THE GROWTH JOURNEY CONTINUES, STRONG CASH FLOW

"Strong sales growth, record results and groundbreaking clinical outcomes." Emil Billbäck, CEO

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2024

Net sales increased by 49 percent (48 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 257.0 million (172.7).

The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 59 percent (58 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 16 percent (17 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.6 percent (91.8).

The operating result before effects from the Group's incentive programs amounted to SEK 78.0 million (11.2). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 64.2 million (-7.7).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.82 (0.16).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.81 (0.16).

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2024

Net sales increased by 52 percent (52 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 898.7 million (591.1).

The North America (NA) segment reported a sales growth of 62 percent (63 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 23 percent (22 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.6 percent (91.5)

The operating result before effects from the Group's incentive programs amounted to SEK 203.9 million (54.1). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 166.1 million (13.9).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 2.04 (3.77).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 2.01 (3.74).

Adjusted for deferred tax receivables on tax losses carried forward, which were reported for the first time during the comparison period, the earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.12 during the comparison period.

The Board proposed that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2024.



EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

During the fourth quarter, in accordance with the decision made at the Annual General Meeting in May 2024, the Board of BONESUPPORT decided to utilize the authorization to enter into a share swap agreement with the Company's bank with the purpose of securing the Company's delivery of performance shares to the participants in the Long Term Incentive program that the Annual General Meeting had decided to implement. The swap amounted to SEK 68.7 million.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

In January 2025, a clinical study including 105 diabetes patients with bone infection in the foot, was reported, that showed that treatment with CERAMENT G or CERAMENT V gave significant advantages compared to standard treatment. The results showed improved infection healing and a dramatic improvement in survival rate to 87.5 percent compared to 44.9 percent in the standard treatment group, over a five year period.

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-25 08:00 CET.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.