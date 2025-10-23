Bonesupport Holding AB: Bonesupport Holding AB (publ) - Publishes Q3 2025 Interim Report

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2025.

"Solid growth and new clinical evidence pave the way for continued success." Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Net sales increased by 24 percent (34 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 294.1 million (237.5).

The US segment (previously named North America) reported a sales growth of 28 percent (40 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 5 percent (7 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.9 percent (92.9).

The adjusted operating result¹ amounted to SEK 78.6 million (48.3). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 65.4 million (41.0).

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.52 (0.46)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Net sales increased by 34 percent (41 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 862.1 million (641.7).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 41 percent (49 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 8 percent (10 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.6 percent (92.6).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 180.7 million (125.9). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 149.9 million (101.9).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 1.49 (1.22)

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 1.47 (1.20).



EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

During August, the Company announced that CMS has approved NTAP within open trauma for CERAMENT® G, providing additional hospital reimbursement within Medicare starting October 1, 2025.

During September, strong results were published from a study that has been conducted at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. The study has demonstrated that CERAMENT G and CERAMENT® V can deliver the same excellent results for trauma patients with infection, in a developing market, as previously shown in studies at, among others, the Oxford Bone Infection Unit, UK.

During September, positive results were published from a clinical study conducted at Charité in Berlin, demonstrating 100 percent infection referral for CERAMENT G in single-stage revision surgery for patients suffering from periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) of the hip.

During September, Torbjörn Sköld started as CEO at BONESUPPORT. At the same time, former CEO Emil Billbäck transferred to a role as Senior Advisor.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Nothing to report.

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 08:00 CEST.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.