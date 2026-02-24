Bonesupport Holding AB: BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - publishes year-end report 2025

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the year-end report for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

"Strong growth, scalability and clear progress." Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2025

Net sales increased by 22 percent (36 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 312.5 million (257.0).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 24 percent (40 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 13 percent (18 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.5 percent (92.6).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 81.3 million (78.0). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 81.8 million (64.2).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.67 (0.82).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.66 (0.81).

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025

Net sales increased by 31 percent (40 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 1,174.7 million (898.7).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 36 percent (46 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 11 percent (15 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.6 percent (92.6).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 262.0 million (203.9). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 231.7 million (166.1).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 2.16 (2.04)

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 2.13 (2.01).

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

In December, the Company announced a change in the regulatory process for its market application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CERAMENT V for the indication of bone infection. As a consequence, the application is transferred from a 510(k) process to a De Novo process. All documentation and data was transferred and submitted during December.

During the quarter, an annual reconciliation was made of the share swap that was entered into during the previous year. As a consequence of a lower share price than at the start of the agreement, a payment has been made of SEK 33.2 million to the Company's bank.

During the quarter, in accordance with authorization from the Annual General Meeting 2025, the Board of Directors of BONESUPPORT utilized the authorization to enter into a share swap agreement with the Company's bank. The agreement amounted to SEK 16.2 million and its purpose is to secure the delivery of performance shares to the participants of the long term incentive programs that the Annual General Meeting has decided to implement.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Nothing to report.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB

Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications

Charlotte Stjerngren

+46 (0) 708 76 87 87

charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se

www.cordcom.se

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-24 08:00 CET.

