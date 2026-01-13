Bonesupport Holding AB: BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) announces Q4 2025 revenue and provides 2026 outlook

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today announces preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenue and issues financial outlook for 2026.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to total 313 MSEK, representing 36.0 percent growth at constant exchange rates compared with the same period in 2024. For the full year 2025, this corresponds to growth of 39.7 percent at constant exchange rates, broadly in line with the expectations for 2025 which was sales growth above 40 percent at constant exchange rates.

Expectations for full year 2026: sales growth above 35 percent at constant exchange rates.

The year-end report 2025 will be published on 24 February 2026. All figures provided in this press release are preliminary and unaudited.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO

ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications

+46 (0) 708 76 87 87

www.cordcom.se

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-13 17:35 CET.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 899 million in 2024. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.