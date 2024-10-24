Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Sep 2024: Growth in core operations

Rental income increased 7 percent to SEK 3.115 million (2.912).

Operating surplus increased 7 percent to SEK 2.244 million (2.104).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 1.329 million (1.381).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 846 million (323), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 2.75 (1.05).

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the third quarter:

"To summarise the third quarter for Wihlborgs, we continued to sign new leases with exciting customers, we continued to invest in new and existing portfolios and we continued to focus on our cash flow. Together, these activities have generated good results over time."

"Net lettings for the quarter amounted to a positive SEK 28 million, with new lettings of an entire SEK 96 million, a record high for the third quarter. New agreements were also signed at higher rent levels than agreements that have been terminated, which supports a positive market rent trend. Rental income increased 7 percent in the third quarter to SEK 1.043 million, which is the highest figure to date for income in a single quarter. But despite a higher interest expense, income from property management increased 3 percent to SEK 445 million."

"One important event for us was that once again in 2024, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's ESG evaluation ranked us as number one among listed diversified property companies in Europe. We also signed an agreement with Handelsbanken for a sustainability-linked loan, where specific energy intensity targets and direct and indirect CO2 impact, Scopes 1-3, will be evaluated annually. This will allow us to highlight how our operations impact the climate now and in the future, and how we are focusing on reducing our CO2 emissions."



Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

At 9.00 a.m. today, Ulrika Hallengren and Arvid Liepe will present the interim report via a webcast and telephone conference.

Link to webcast:

https://financialhearings.com/event/49695



Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company. The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 58 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 4.6 billion. Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.