Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DM8V | ISIN: SE0018012635 | Ticker-Symbol: 1EJ
Frankfurt
24.10.24
08:12 Uhr
9,815 Euro
+0,015
+0,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 07:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Sep 2024: Growth in core operations

  • Rental income increased 7 percent to SEK 3.115 million (2.912).
  • Operating surplus increased 7 percent to SEK 2.244 million (2.104).
  • Income from property management amounted to SEK 1.329 million (1.381).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 846 million (323), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 2.75 (1.05).

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the third quarter:

"To summarise the third quarter for Wihlborgs, we continued to sign new leases with exciting customers, we continued to invest in new and existing portfolios and we continued to focus on our cash flow. Together, these activities have generated good results over time."

"Net lettings for the quarter amounted to a positive SEK 28 million, with new lettings of an entire SEK 96 million, a record high for the third quarter. New agreements were also signed at higher rent levels than agreements that have been terminated, which supports a positive market rent trend. Rental income increased 7 percent in the third quarter to SEK 1.043 million, which is the highest figure to date for income in a single quarter. But despite a higher interest expense, income from property management increased 3 percent to SEK 445 million."

"One important event for us was that once again in 2024, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's ESG evaluation ranked us as number one among listed diversified property companies in Europe. We also signed an agreement with Handelsbanken for a sustainability-linked loan, where specific energy intensity targets and direct and indirect CO2 impact, Scopes 1-3, will be evaluated annually. This will allow us to highlight how our operations impact the climate now and in the future, and how we are focusing on reducing our CO2 emissions."


Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

At 9.00 a.m. today, Ulrika Hallengren and Arvid Liepe will present the interim report via a webcast and telephone conference.

Link to webcast:
https://financialhearings.com/event/49695


This information is of such a kind that Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the following contact people on 24 October 2024, at 7.30 a.m. CEST.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Hallengren, CEO, Tel: +46 40 690 57 95
Arvid Liepe, CFO, Tel: +46 40 690 57 31

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company. The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 58 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 4.6 billion. Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.