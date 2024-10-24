Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Interim report January-September 2024

Sales growth and strong earnings

July-September 2024*

Gross written premiums increased 6 per cent to KSEK 295,987 (280,340)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance, increased 6 per cent to KSEK 292,340 (275,260)

Technical result fell to KSEK 39,008 (43,451)

The combined ratio was 89.3 per cent (87.2)

Result of asset management rose 98% and amounted KSEK 30,296 KSEK (15,305)

Profit before tax increased 21 per cent to KSEK 62,645 (51,779)

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to SEK 2.67 per share (2.13)

January-September 2024*

Gross written premiums increased 1 per cent to KSEK 842,666 (831,947).

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance, increased 4 per cent to KSEK 855,485 (825,275)

Technical result fell to KSEK 113,217 (124,348)

The combined ratio was 89.7 per cent (87.7)

Result of asset management rose 60% and amounted KSEK 83,593 KSEK (52,403) Total return, from the beginning of the year, amounted to 6.0 per cent (3.8) and on a rolling 12 month basis to 8.4 per cent (5.4)

Profit before tax increased 12 per cent to KSEK 173,288 (155,374)

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to SEK 7.34 per share (6.31)

* Some performance measures stated in this section have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the Solvency II regulations, which means that they are "alternative performance measures". The calculations and reconciliation against information in the financial statements of these performance measures are presented on the website under "Financial statements". Definitions of performance measures are presented on the company's website and on the last page of this report. Changes and comparative figures on this page and elsewhere in this interim report refer to the same period last year. All amounts are presented in KSEK unless otherwise stated.

Teleconference in connection with publication of the interim report

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, credit market companies and other financial institutions, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

