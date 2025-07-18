Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: A3C8KR | ISIN: SE0017082548 | Ticker-Symbol: RR5
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:06
7,060 Euro
-1,26 % -0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Interim report January-June 2025

Stable performance for insurance operations

April-June 2025*

  • Gross written premiums amounted to KSEK 247,675 (284,205)
  • Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 265,203 (285,341)
  • Technical result amounted to KSEK 31,829 (35,452)
  • The combined ratio improved to 90.2 per cent (90.6)
  • The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 20,212 (25,300)
  • Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 46,598 (52,755)
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.99 per share (2.23) and diluted earnings per share to SEK 1.99 (2.20)

January-June 2025*

  • Gross written premiums amounted to KSEK 476,961 (546,679)
  • Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 538,867 (563,145)
  • Technical result amounted to KSEK 65,619 (74,209)
  • The combined ratio was 90.1 per cent (90.0)
  • The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 33,337 (53,297) Total return, from the beginning of the year, amounted to 2.6 per cent (3.9) and on a rolling 12 month basis to 5.6 per cent (7.7)
  • Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 87,147 (110,643)
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.74 per share (4.66) and diluted earnings per share to SEK 3.74 (4.6)

Significant events during and after the period
In June, Solid Försäkring signed an agreement to transfer the insurance portfolio of company's Swiss branch to Mutuaide Assistance. Provided that the necessary authorisation is granted, Mutuaide Assistance will take over the Swiss branch's insurance risks starting 1 October 2025, after which the process to discontinue Solid Försäkring's branch in Switzerland will begin. The financial impact of this transaction is marginal. The Swiss branch has historically generated premium income corresponding to approximately SEK 30 million on an annual basis, but with lower profitability and therefore a marginal impact on Solid Försäkring's earnings. The transaction is a natural step in Solid Försäkring's endeavours to concentrate its operations on the Nordic market.

* Some performance measures stated in this section have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the Solvency II regulations, which means that they are "alternative performance measures". The calculations and reconciliation against information in the financial statements of these performance measures are presented on the website under "Financial statements". Definitions of performance measures are presented on the company's website and on the last page of this report. Changes and comparative figures on this page and elsewhere in this interim report refer to the same period last year. All amounts are presented in KSEK unless otherwise stated.

Meeting for investors, analysts and the media in connection with publication of the interim report
The company will not arrange a webcast teleconference in connection with the publication of the six-month report, but Marcus Tillberg, CEO and Sofia Andersson, CFO, will be available on the reporting date from 8:00 a.m. for virtual meetings with investors, analysts and the media.

Interim reports
The complete interim report for January to June 2025 will be available on https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65
Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, credit market companies and other financial institutions, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Solid Försäkring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
