Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Interim report January - September 2025

Technical result, excluding allocated investment return, increased 4 per cent

July-September 2025*

Gross written premiums amounted to KSEK 263,368 (295,987)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 263,301 (292,340)

Technical result amounted to KSEK 38,474 (39,008)

The combined ratio improved to 87.6 per cent (89.3)

The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 22,173 (30,296)

Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 55,726 (62,645)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.42 per share (2.67) and diluted earnings per share to SEK 2.42 (2.64)

January-September 2025*

Gross written premiums amounted to KSEK 740,329 (842,666)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 802,168 (855,485)

Technical result amounted to KSEK 104,093 (113,217)

The combined ratio improved to 89.3 per cent (89.7)

The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 55,510 (83,593) Total return, from the beginning of the year, amounted to 4.2 per cent (6.0) and on a rolling 12 month basis to 4.7 per cent (8.4)

Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 142,873 (173,288)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.16 per share (7.34) and diluted earnings per share to SEK 6.16 (7.23)

* Some performance measures stated in this section have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the Solvency II regulations, which means that they are "alternative performance measures". The calculations and reconciliation against information in the financial statements of these performance measures are presented on the website under "Financial statements". Definitions of performance measures are presented on the company's website and on the last page of this report. Changes and comparative figures on this page and elsewhere in this interim report refer to the same period last year. All amounts are presented in KSEK unless otherwise stated.

Teleconference in connection with publication of the interim report

In connection with the publication of the interim report, CEO Marcus Tillberg and CFO Sofia Andersson will hold a webcast teleconference on 23 October 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

If you wish to participate in the webcast, use the link below. Written questions may be asked during the webcast. https://solid-forsakring.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

To participate in the teleconference, register using the following link https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5007467. Verbal questions may be asked.

Presentation material will be available on Solid's website: https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Interim reports

The complete interim report for January to September 2025 will be available on https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65

Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77

Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, credit market companies and other financial institutions, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Solid Försäkring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 07:30 CEST.