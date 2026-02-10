Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Year-end Report for 2025 financial year

Earnings for the quarter increased 19 per cent to SEK 45.1 million - Board proposes higher ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend

October-December 2025*

Gross written premiums amounted to KSEK 249,204 (260,742)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 260,925 (273,103)

Technical result amounted to KSEK 29,483 (35,557). Adjusted technical result amounted to KSEK 35,483

The combined ratio was 91.9 per cent (89.2). The adjusted combined ratio was 88.2 per cent

The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 19,004 (7,091)

Profit before tax increased 19 per cent to KSEK 45,070 (37,875) Adjusted profit before tax increased 35 per cent to KSEK 51,070

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 2.15 per share (1.65) and diluted earnings per share to SEK 2.15 (1.62)

January-December 2025*

Gross written premiums amounted to KSEK 989,533 (1,103,408)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 1,063,093 (1,128,588)

Technical result amounted to KSEK 133,576 (148,774). Adjusted technical result amounted to KSEK 139,576

The combined ratio was 89.9 per cent (89.6). The adjusted combined ratio was 89.0 per cent

The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 74,514 (90,684). Total return, from the beginning of the year, amounted to 5.6 per cent (6.6)

Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 187,943 (211,163). Adjusted profit before tax amounted to KSEK 193,943

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.31 per share (8.99) and diluted earnings per share to SEK 8.31 (8.86)

The Board proposes that the 2026 Annual General Meeting resolve on an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.25 per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.50 per share

Items affecting comparability

The fourth quarter included two items affecting comparability that had a total net negative impact of SEK 6.0 million on earnings. One was the previously announced transfer of the Swiss branch's portfolio, which had a net positive impact of SEK 2.6 million (SEK -0.9 million in operating expenses and SEK +3.5 million in other technical income). The other was an acquisition process that did not result in a closing, which generated acquisition-related costs of SEK 8.6 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted figures excludes items affecting comparability.

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, credit market companies and other financial institutions, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

