Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1W6 | ISIN: US86804J2042 | Ticker-Symbol: Y7K
Frankfurt
04.09.24
12:01 Uhr
19,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 12:18 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunwoda Energy Secures a Spot on the BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List for Q4 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive energy storage solutions provider Sunwoda Energy has secured a place on the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Energy Storage Tier 1 List for the fourth quarter of 2024. The BNEF Tier 1 list is globally respected for its credible industry research, with strict criteria on innovation, market impact, financial stability, and project success. Recognized for its reliable energy storage products, stable global projects, and strong financial foundation, Sunwoda Energy excels among global manufacturers, cementing its status as a trusted energy partner.

Sunwoda Energy Secures a Spot on the BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List for Q4 2024

Providing Industry-Wide Energy Storage Solutions

Sunwoda Energy excels as a comprehensive energy storage provider, leveraging 30 years of innovation from Sunwoda Group. It oversees the entire supply chain, from battery cells and battery management systems (BMS) to energy management systems (EMS), system integration, and digital platforms, covering research, production, and maintenance. Additionally, Sunwoda Energy's success hinges on its proprietary energy storage cell technology, ranging from 72Ah to 600+Ah. Leading the industry with over 6.9MWh in energy density, this innovation propels energy storage into new efficiency and scalability frontiers.

Supporting a Sustainable Energy Future Across All Scenarios

It is also worth mentioning that Sunwoda Energy delivers innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to diverse market needs. Its offerings cover five key sectors: utility-scale storage, commercial and industrial storage, residential storage, network energy, and zero-carbon industrial parks. With over 100 product solutions across 30 scenarios, Sunwoda Energy has emerged as one of the most versatile players in the field. As of August 2024, Sunwoda Energy had an accumulated energy storage system (ESS) installed capacity exceeding 16 GWh, with operations extending to over 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Driving Technological Advancements for a Secure Future

By boosting R&D investment, Sunwoda Energy remains a technology leader, providing high-capacity systems and adaptable charging solutions. Partnering with some Fortune 500 companies, the company ensures top-tier safety through a comprehensive quality management system from sourcing to deployment.

With global energy transitioning toward greener sources, Sunwoda Energy is well-positioned to lead the charge as it expands its international footprint with notable projects in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's core strengths in full supply chain integration, product innovation, and global market reach are critical assets in supporting this transition.

For more information, please visit: www.sunwodaenergy.com, or follow them on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/19079579 .

Contact: Zeng Edward, zengqinghua@sunwoda.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539405/Sunwoda_Energy_Secures_a_Spot_BNEF_Energy_Storage_Tier_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunwoda-energy-secures-a-spot-on-the-bnef-energy-storage-tier-1-list-for-q4-2024-302285840.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.