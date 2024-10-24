

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $136.0 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $161.3 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $136.1 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $746.9 million from $747.4 million last year.



West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 to $6.75 Full year revenue guidance: $2.875 - $2.905 Bln



