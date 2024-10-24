Fractal Gaming Group AB: Fractal Gaming Group Interim Report January-September 2024

Third quarter 2024

• Net sales amounted to SEK 156.6 million (189.9).

• Product profit amounted to SEK 59.1 million (79.3), with a product margin of 37.8% (41.8).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK 11.6 million (35.1), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.4% (18.5).

• EBIT amounted to SEK 5.7 million (29.8), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 3.6% (15.7).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 14.8 million (65.0).

• Interest-bearing net debt was SEK -29.8 million (-75.5).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.8).

• No items affecting comparability for the quarter.

Jan-Sep 2024

• Net sales amounted to SEK 492.7 million (630.6).

• Product profit amounted to SEK 200.9 million (257.1), with a product margin of 40.8% (40.8).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK 54.9 million (124.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11.2% (19.8).

• EBIT amounted to SEK 37.2 million (109.0), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.6% (17.3).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 42.0 million (187.8).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.9 (3.0).

• No items affecting comparability during the period.

Jonas Holst, CEO of Fractal comments:

"As predicted, the sales performance in the third quarter remained subdued, impacted by weaker purchasing power among consumers as well as the postponed launch of important PC components until 2025. Despite these short-term challenges, we have strong faith in the future through the possibilities for growth we are seeing as a result of our strategic initiatives. We expect to return to a situation of growth in the fourth quarter, supported by the launch of new products in both new and existing product categories.

The reception around Fractal's new Refine gaming and computer chair - as well as our Scape gaming headset and our new Mood and Era 2 cases - has been very positive. With Refine and Scape, we are expanding into two new, important product categories with the same Scandinavian principles and quality focus that have defined our brand in the cases category."

Telephone and web conference

A telephone and web conference will be held for investors, analysts and media on October 24, 11.00 (CEST). CEO, Jonas Holst and CFO, Karin Ingemarson will present and comment on the report and the presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Link to web conference:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/fractal-gaming-group-q3-report-2024

To sign up for the telephone conference:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047224

For more information, please contact

Jonas Holst, CEO, Fractal Gaming

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

Karin Ingemarson, CFO, Fractal Gaming

Telephone: +46 31 380 71 00

E-mail: IR@fractal-design.com

This information is information that Fractal Gaming Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 24, 2024.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

About Fractal

Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.