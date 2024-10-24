

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $312.90 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $261.98 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $313.99 million or $2.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.984 billion from $1.958 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.08 - $8.18



