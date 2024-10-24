

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $18.80 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $18.32 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.80 million or $0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $337.65 million from $330.42 million last year.



RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $18.80 Mln. vs. $18.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $337.65 Mln vs. $330.42 Mln last year.



