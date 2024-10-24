

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $12.74 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $19.23 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $155.00 million from $167.13 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $12.74 Mln. vs. $19.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $155.00 Mln vs. $167.13 Mln last year.



