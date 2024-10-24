

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $169.3 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $183.3 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $295.7 million or $3.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $3.282 billion from $3.056 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $169.3 Mln. vs. $183.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.282 Bln vs. $3.056 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 - $14.70



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News