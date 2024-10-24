

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States says at least seven Islamic State terrorists were killed in air strikes and follow on raids on multiple ISIS locations in Central Iraq targeting several senior leaders of the terrorist outfit.



Iraqi Security Forces carried out a series of attacks during Tuesday morning, with Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve providing technical support and intelligence.



During the Iraqi-led operation, two U.S. military personnel were wounded while assisting Iraqi forces with site exploitation. They are in stable condition.



The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, detachments from Iraq's National Security Service, conducted the raids under the supervision and planning of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.



'U.S. Central Command, alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will aggressively pursue ISIS and other terrorists that pose a threat to US forces, allies, partners, and security in the region,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.



Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiya Al Sudani said nine senior IS leaders, including its Iraqi head Jazeem Al Massouri Abu Abdul Qadir, were killed in the attack in the Hamrin mountain region of Salahudin province.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News