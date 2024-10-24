Raadr, Inc. CFO Invited for Interview on the Floor of the NYSE

Raadr, Inc. (OTC PINK:RDAR) ("Raadr" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Gilcher, has been invited for an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 1, 2024. The interview will cover key topics including Raadr's organic growth strategy, acquisition plans, potential uplisting updates, and additional exciting developments. The release forum and public viewing link will be announced on November 11th, 2024.

Daniel Gilcher, CFO of Raadr, will represent the Company at the NYSE. An investment banking veteran, Mr. Gilcher brings over 15 years of experience in capital markets and corporate finance. He joined Mexedia in April 2024 to drive the company's business plan, particularly focusing on international expansion into the U.S. and leading strategic acquisitions in the high-value SaaS telecommunications sector.

"This is a prestigious moment for Raadr," said Mr. Gilcher. "It provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to share our growth story, strategic acquisition plans, and vision for the future directly with the market. Our appearance at the NYSE signals our commitment to building a globally recognized company and serves as a platform to highlight our ongoing efforts to expand into new markets, strengthen our capital structure, and explore potential uplisting opportunities. We are excited to communicate the tremendous potential that lies ahead for Raadr."

Mr. Gilcher, has served as an advisor, board member and CFO for various international companies, offering expertise in capital markets, strategic initiatives, and public and private equity and debt markets. Before joining Mexedia, he was the Interim CFO of a MedTech company, where he managed capital-raising structures and led the company's U.S. IPO. He also advised a special situations fund and co- manages his own investment firm. As an equity analyst and portfolio manager at Shareholder Value Management in Frankfurt, Germany, he oversaw small/mid-cap research and co-managed $2 billion in assets. Mr. Gilcher holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, an MSc in Finance from EBS University, and a Master's in Politics, Psychology, and Philosophy from Johannes Gutenberg University.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

