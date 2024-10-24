WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2024 of $95.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Third quarter of 2024 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.28%, 7.72%, and 12.59%, respectively.
"We are excited to announce this quarter's earnings," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "It was another successful quarter for UBSI, and we continue to perform at a high level. Profitability metrics stayed strong, growth trends continued upward, and expenses were well-controlled. In addition, asset quality, liquidity, and capital levels remain a source of strength."
United previously announced during the second quarter of 2024 that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Piedmont Bancorp, Inc. ("Piedmont"). The combined organization will have approximately $32 billion in assets and a network of over 240 locations across eight states and Washington, D.C., in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation. The merger is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2024 or early in the first quarter of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $96.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.32%, 7.99%, and 13.12%, respectively. Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $96.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 8.14%, and 13.71%, respectively.
Third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $230.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, of $231.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 also increased $4.5 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was driven by an increase in average short-term investments, a higher yield on average net loans and loans held for sale, and a decrease in average long-term borrowings partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits as well as a higher average rate paid on deposits. Average short-term investments increased $457.0 million, or 49%, from the second quarter of 2024 primarily driven by cash received from deposit growth. The yield on average net loans and loans held for sale increased 6 basis points to 6.20% for the third quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, the second quarter of 2024 included a $654 thousand interest recovery from a commercial real estate nonaccrual loan payoff. Average long-term borrowings decreased $541.8 million, or 42%, from the second quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $659.2 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2024. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 10 basis points to 3.28% for the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin of 3.52% for the third quarter of 2024 was an increase of 2 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.50% for the second quarter of 2024.
The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income was driven by an increase in income from mortgage banking activities of $643 thousand as well as increases in several additional categories of noninterest income, none of which were significant. The increase in income from mortgage banking activities was primarily due to higher mortgage loan sale volume and a higher quarter-end valuation of mortgage loans held for sale. Additionally, in comparison to the second quarter of 2024, an increase in mortgage loan servicing income was mostly offset by higher net losses on investment securities. Mortgage loan servicing income was $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $6.6 million from the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, United sold its remaining mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $1.1 billion at a gain of $7.1 million. Net losses on investment securities were $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $218 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, United sold $196.7 million of available for sale ("AFS") investment securities at a loss of $6.9 million. Net losses on investment securities for the second quarter of 2024 included a $6.9 million gain on the VISA share exchange and a $6.8 million loss on the sale of $102.7 million of AFS investment securities.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 of $135.3 million was flat from the second quarter of 2024, increasing $565 thousand, or less than 1%. A $1.5 million increase in other noninterest expense from the second quarter of 2024, driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses, was mostly offset by smaller decreases in several other categories of noninterest expense. Within other noninterest expense, merger-related expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $332 thousand compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.
For the third quarter of 2024, income tax expense was $24.6 million as compared to $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by higher pre-tax earnings and the impact of discrete tax benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2024. United's effective tax rate was 20.6% and 16.4% for the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2024, respectively.
Third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023
Earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were $95.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $96.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 of $230.3 million was flat from the third quarter of 2023, increasing $1.8 million, or less than 1%. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was also flat from the third quarter of 2023, increasing $1.8 million, or less than 1%. The slight increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a higher yield on average net loans and loans held for sale, a decrease in average long-term borrowings, organic loan growth, and an increase in average short-term investments. This increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was partially offset by the impact of deposit rate repricing and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The yield on average earning assets increased 33 basis points from the third quarter of 2023 to 5.85% driven by an increase in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 28 basis points. Average long-term borrowings decreased $842.2 million, or 53%, from the third quarter of 2023. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2024 increased $363.7 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2023 due to a $610.4 million increase in average net loans and loans held for sale and a $535.2 million increase in average short-term investments partially offset by a $781.9 million decrease in average investment securities. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 58 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $1.4 billion, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was 3.52% and 3.54%, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.9 million, which was a decrease of $1.7 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased $3.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume. This decrease in income from mortgage banking activities was partially offset by increases in several categories of noninterest income, none of which were significant. Additionally, in comparison to the third quarter of 2023, an increase in mortgage loan servicing income was mostly offset by higher net losses on investment securities. Mortgage loan servicing income was $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $6.5 million from the third quarter of 2023 driven by the aforementioned $7.1 million gain on the sale of MSRs in the third quarter of 2024. Net losses on investment securities were $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $181 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 driven by the aforementioned $6.9 million loss on sale of AFS investment securities in the third quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was flat from the third quarter of 2023, increasing $109 thousand, or less than 1%. A $1.3 million increase in other noninterest expense from the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses, was mostly offset by smaller decreases in several other categories of noninterest expense.
Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 was flat from the third quarter of 2023, decreasing $130 thousand, or less than 1%, primarily due to slightly lower pre-tax earnings partially offset by a slightly higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.6% and 20.5% for the third quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.
First nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023
Earnings for the first nine months of 2024 were $278.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.26%, 7.65%, and 12.57%, respectively. Earnings for the first nine months of 2023 were $286.9 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 8.27%, and 14.03%, respectively.
Net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 decreased $11.8 million, or 2%, from the first nine months of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 decreased $12.4 million, or 2%, from the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing, an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, and a decrease in acquired loan accretion income. These decreases were partially offset by a higher yield on average net loans and loans held for sale, organic loan growth, and a decrease in average long-term borrowings. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 88 basis points from the first nine months of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $1.4 billion from the first nine months of 2023. Acquired loan accretion income for the first nine months of 2024 of $7.3 million was a decrease of $1.2 million from the first nine months of 2023. The yield on average earning assets increased 46 basis points from the first nine months of 2023 to 5.78% driven by an increase in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 39 basis points. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $773.3 million from the first nine months of 2023. Average long-term borrowings decreased $924.2 million from the first nine months of 2023. Additionally, average investment securities decreased $857.4 million, or 19%, from the first nine months of 2023 while the yield on average investment securities increased 36 basis points from the first nine months of 2023. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023 was 3.49% and 3.56%, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $18.5 million for the first nine months 2024 as compared to $24.3 million for the first nine months of 2023.
Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2024 was $94.4 million, which was a decrease of $7.2 million, or 7%, from the first nine months of 2023. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased $8.1 million from the first nine months of 2023 mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume. Mortgage loan servicing income for the first nine months of 2024 of $9.0 million included a $7.1 million gain on the sale of MSRs while mortgage loan servicing income for the first nine months of 2023 of $13.0 million included $8.3 million in gains on sales of MSRs with the remainder of the decrease due to lower serviced loan balances. Fees from brokerage services increased $2.7 million from the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to higher volume. Net losses on investment securities of $7.0 million for the first nine months of 2024 included $13.7 million in losses on sales of AFS investment securities partially offset by a $6.9 million gain on the VISA share exchange. Net losses on investment securities of $7.9 million for the first nine months of 2023 were driven by a $7.2 million loss on sale of AFS investment securities during the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2024 was $410.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 1%, from the first nine months of 2023 driven by increases in other noninterest expense of $4.3 million, employee compensation of $3.3 million, and FDIC insurance expense of $2.1 million partially offset by decreases in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $4.3 million and mortgage loan servicing expense of $2.2 million. The increase in employee compensation was driven by higher employee incentives, base salaries, and employee severance associated with the previously announced mortgage delivery channel consolidation partially offset by lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a $2.2 million increase in tax credit amortization, $1.6 million in merger-related expenses, and higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was driven by $1.8 million of expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC special assessment. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments. The decrease in mortgage loan servicing expense was driven by the sales of MSRs.
For the first nine months of 2024, income tax expense was $64.9 million as compared to $72.7 million for the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to lower pre-tax earnings and the impact of discrete tax benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2024. United's effective tax rate was 18.9% for the first nine months of 2024 and 20.2% for the first nine months of 2023.
Credit Quality
United's asset quality continues to be sound. At September 30, 2024, non-performing loans ("NPLs") were $65.2 million, or 0.30% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") were $65.4 million, including other real estate owned ("OREO") of $169 thousand, or 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, NPLs were $65.3 million, or 0.30% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total NPAs were $67.5 million, including OREO of $2.2 million, or 0.23% of total assets at June 30, 2024. At December 31, 2023, NPLs were $45.5 million, or 0.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total NPAs were $48.1 million, including OREO of $2.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets at December 31, 2023. As previously disclosed in the first quarter of 2024, the increase in NPLs and NPAs from year-end was primarily driven by one commercial & industrial loan relationship. NPLs decreased $9.1 million from $74.4 million at March 31, 2024 primarily due to partial paydowns of the aforementioned commercial & industrial loan relationship.
As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $270.8 million, or 1.25% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. At June 30, 2024 the allowance for loan & lease losses was $267.4 million, or 1.24% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $259.2 million, or 1.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income.
Net charge-offs were $3.6 million, or 0.07% on an annualized basis as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income for the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.3 million, or 0.02% on an annualized basis as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million, or 0.03% on an annualized basis as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income for the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs were $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $4.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.04% and 0.03% for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Capital
United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 16.2% at September 30, 2024, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital, and leverage ratios are 13.8%, 13.8%, and 11.7%, respectively. The September 30, 2024 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0%, and a leverage ratio of 5.0%. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during 2024 or 2023.
About United Bankshares, Inc.
As of September 30, 2024, United had consolidated assets of approximately $30 billion and is the 41st largest banking company in the U.S. based on market capitalization. United is the parent company of United Bank, which comprises more than 225 offices located throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".
Cautionary Statements
The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its September 30, 2024 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2024 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.
Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity, and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.
Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
Forward-Looking Statements
In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; risks relating to the merger with Piedmont, including the successful integration of operations of Piedmont; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences), terrorism or other geopolitical events. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
EARNINGS SUMMARY:
September
2024
September
2023
June
2024
September
2024
September
2023
Interest income
$
382,723
$
356,910
$
374,184
$
1,126,087
$
1,032,145
Interest expense
152,467
128,457
148,469
447,627
341,911
Net interest income
230,256
228,453
225,715
678,460
690,234
Provision for credit losses
6,943
5,948
5,779
18,462
24,278
Noninterest income
31,942
33,661
30,223
94,377
101,583
Noninterest expense
135,339
135,230
134,774
410,855
407,937
Income before income taxes
119,916
120,936
115,385
343,520
359,602
Income taxes
24,649
24,779
18,878
64,932
72,679
Net income
$
95,267
$
96,157
$
96,507
$
278,588
$
286,923
PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income:
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.71
$
0.71
$
2.06
$
2.13
Diluted
0.70
0.71
0.71
2.06
2.12
Cash dividends
$
0.37
$
0.36
0.37
1.11
1.08
Book value
35.92
36.74
34.45
Closing market price
$
32.44
$
37.10
$
27.59
Common shares outstanding:
Actual at period end, net of treasury shares
135,195,704
135,220,770
134,933,015
Weighted average-basic
135,158,476
134,685,041
135,137,901
134,912,625
134,493,059
Weighted average-diluted
135,504,911
134,887,776
135,314,785
135,143,028
134,733,055
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on average assets
1.28
%
1.31
%
1.32
%
1.26
%
1.31
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.72
%
8.14
%
7.99
%
7.65
%
8.27
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
12.59
%
13.71
%
13.12
%
12.57
%
14.03
%
Average equity to average assets
16.64
%
16.12
%
16.54
%
16.52
%
15.81
%
Net interest margin
3.52
%
3.54
%
3.50
%
3.49
%
3.56
%
PERIOD END BALANCES:
September 30
2024
December 31
2023
September 30
2023
June 30
2024
Assets
$
29,863,262
$
29,926,482
$
29,224,794
$
29,957,418
Earning assets
26,461,342
26,623,652
25,883,462
26,572,087
Loans & leases, net of unearned income
21,621,968
21,359,084
21,097,883
21,598,727
Loans held for sale
46,493
56,261
59,614
66,475
Investment securities
3,538,415
4,125,754
4,066,299
3,650,582
Total deposits
23,828,345
22,819,319
22,676,854
23,066,440
Shareholders' equity
4,967,820
4,771,240
4,648,878
4,856,633
Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non
GAAP measure.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
June
March
September
September
2024
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)
$
382,723
$
356,910
$
374,184
$
369,180
$
1,126,087
$
1,032,145
Tax equivalent adjustment
828
869
867
872
2,567
3,148
Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
383,551
357,779
375,051
370,052
1,128,654
1,035,293
Interest Expense
152,467
128,457
148,469
146,691
447,627
341,911
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
231,084
229,322
226,582
223,361
681,027
693,382
Provision for Credit Losses
6,943
5,948
5,779
5,740
18,462
24,278
Noninterest Income:
Fees from trust services
4,904
4,514
4,744
4,646
14,294
13,810
Fees from brokerage services
5,073
4,433
4,959
5,267
15,299
12,551
Fees from deposit services
9,413
9,282
9,326
8,971
27,710
27,969
Bankcard fees and merchant discounts
1,775
1,676
1,355
1,873
5,003
5,090
Other charges, commissions, and fees
890
850
869
858
2,617
2,937
Income from bank-owned life insurance
3,032
2,562
2,549
2,418
7,999
6,475
Income from mortgage banking activities
4,544
7,556
3,901
5,298
13,743
21,847
Mortgage loan servicing income
7,385
846
783
789
8,957
12,963
Net losses on investment securities
(6,715
)
(181
)
(218
)
(99
)
(7,032
)
(7,922
)
Other noninterest income
1,641
2,123
1,955
2,191
5,787
5,863
Total Noninterest Income
31,942
33,661
30,223
32,212
94,377
101,583
Noninterest Expense:
Employee compensation
58,481
59,064
58,501
59,293
176,275
172,980
Employee benefits
13,084
12,926
12,147
14,671
39,902
38,597
Net occupancy
11,271
11,494
11,400
12,343
35,014
34,736
Data processing
7,456
7,405
7,290
7,463
22,209
22,134
Amortization of intangibles
909
1,279
910
910
2,729
3,837
OREO expense
104
185
268
159
531
1,167
Net (gains) losses on the sale of OREO properties
(34
)
93
32
(83
)
(85
)
66
Equipment expense
7,811
7,170
7,548
6,853
22,212
22,192
FDIC insurance expense
4,338
4,598
5,058
6,455
15,851
13,755
Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment
403
1,051
1,011
1,015
2,429
4,634
Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments
(2,766
)
(3,002
)
(2,177
)
(1,790
)
(6,733
)
(2,423
)
Other noninterest expense
34,282
32,967
32,786
33,453
100,521
96,262
Total Noninterest Expense
135,339
135,230
134,774
140,742
410,855
407,937
Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)
120,744
121,805
116,252
109,091
346,087
362,750
Tax equivalent adjustment
828
869
867
872
2,567
3,148
Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)
119,916
120,936
115,385
108,219
343,520
359,602
Taxes
24,649
24,779
18,878
21,405
64,932
72,679
Net Income
$
95,267
$
96,157
$
96,507
$
86,814
$
278,588
$
286,923
MEMO: Effective Tax Rate
20.56
%
20.49
%
16.36
%
19.78
%
18.90
%
20.21
%
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 2024
September 2023
September 30
December 31
September 30
June 30
Q-T-D Average
Q-T-D Average
2024
2023
2023
2024
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$
1,634,929
$
1,133,432
$
1,908,832
$
1,598,943
$
1,184,054
$
1,858,861
Securities Available for Sale
3,218,892
3,885,870
3,239,501
3,786,377
3,749,357
3,315,726
Less: Allowance for credit losses
0
0
0
0
0
0
Net available for sale securities
3,218,892
3,885,870
3,239,501
3,786,377
3,749,357
3,315,726
Securities Held to Maturity
1,020
1,020
1,020
1,020
1,020
1,020
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(19
)
(19
)
(19
)
(17
)
(18
)
(19
)
Net held to maturity securities
1,001
1,001
1,001
1,003
1,002
1,001
Equity Securities
10,014
8,556
9,082
8,945
8,548
11,094
Other Investment Securities
292,590
309,824
288,831
329,429
307,392
322,761
Total Securities
3,522,497
4,205,251
3,538,415
4,125,754
4,066,299
3,650,582
Total Cash and Securities
5,157,426
5,338,683
5,447,247
5,724,697
5,250,353
5,509,443
Loans held for sale
55,408
65,009
46,493
56,261
59,614
66,475
Commercial Loans & Leases
15,869,541
15,193,346
16,015,679
15,535,204
15,416,232
15,894,244
Mortgage Loans
4,734,979
4,482,774
4,722,997
4,728,374
4,519,845
4,759,798
Consumer Loans
940,167
1,237,183
892,377
1,109,607
1,178,898
956,385
Gross Loans
21,544,687
20,913,303
21,631,053
21,373,185
21,114,975
21,610,427
Unearned income
(11,762
)
(16,999
)
(9,085
)
(14,101
)
(17,092
)
(11,700
)
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
21,532,925
20,896,304
21,621,968
21,359,084
21,097,883
21,598,727
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses
(267,457
)
(250,810
)
(270,767
)
(259,237
)
(254,886
)
(267,423
)
Net Loans
21,265,468
20,645,494
21,351,201
21,099,847
20,842,997
21,331,304
Mortgage Servicing Rights
1,283
4,588
0
4,554
4,616
3,934
Goodwill
1,888,889
1,888,889
1,888,889
1,888,889
1,888,889
1,888,889
Other Intangibles
10,372
15,880
9,776
12,505
15,060
10,685
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
82,783
80,751
82,114
86,986
80,259
83,045
Other Real Estate Owned
1,787
3,189
169
2,615
3,181
2,156
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
494,438
484,751
495,784
486,895
485,386
493,498
Other Assets
545,470
548,687
541,589
563,233
594,439
567,989
Total Assets
$
29,503,324
$
29,075,921
$
29,863,262
$
29,926,482
$
29,224,794
$
29,957,418
MEMO: Interest-earning Assets
$
26,131,676
$
25,767,978
$
26,461,342
$
26,623,652
$
25,883,462
$
26,572,087
Interest-bearing Deposits
$
17,399,368
$
15,993,991
$
17,790,247
$
16,670,239
$
16,423,511
$
17,134,728
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
5,957,184
6,337,052
6,038,098
6,149,080
6,253,343
5,931,712
Total Deposits
23,356,552
22,331,043
23,828,345
22,819,319
22,676,854
23,066,440
Short-term Borrowings
191,954
188,945
181,969
196,095
188,274
203,519
Long-term Borrowings
748,608
1,590,763
540,091
1,789,103
1,388,770
1,489,764
Total Borrowings
940,562
1,779,708
722,060
1,985,198
1,577,044
1,693,283
Operating Lease Liability
89,082
85,112
88,464
92,885
84,569
89,308
Other Liabilities
208,262
192,934
256,573
257,840
237,449
251,754
Total Liabilities
24,594,458
24,388,797
24,895,442
25,155,242
24,575,916
25,100,785
Preferred Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
Common Equity
4,908,866
4,687,124
4,967,820
4,771,240
4,648,878
4,856,633
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,908,866
4,687,124
4,967,820
4,771,240
4,648,878
4,856,633
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
29,503,324
$
29,075,921
$
29,863,262
$
29,926,482
$
29,224,794
$
29,957,418
MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities
$
18,339,930
$
17,773,699
$
18,512,307
$
18,655,437
$
18,000,555
$
18,828,011
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
June
March
September
September
Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.71
$
0.71
$
0.64
$
2.06
$
2.13
Diluted
$
0.70
$
0.71
$
0.71
$
0.64
$
2.06
$
2.12
Common Dividend Declared Per Share
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
1.11
$
1.08
High Common Stock Price
$
39.93
$
34.30
$
36.08
$
38.18
$
39.93
$
42.45
Low Common Stock Price
$
31.47
$
26.49
$
30.68
$
32.92
$
30.68
$
26.49
Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
Basic
135,158,476
134,685,041
135,137,901
134,808,634
134,912,625
134,493,059
Diluted
135,504,911
134,887,776
135,314,785
135,121,380
135,143,028
134,733,055
Common Dividends
$
50,213
$
48,706
$
50,204
$
50,213
$
150,630
$
146,054
Dividend Payout Ratio
52.71
%
50.65
%
52.02
%
57.84
%
54.07
%
50.90
%
September 30
December 31
September 30
June 30
EOP Share Data:
2024
2023
2023
2024
Book Value Per Share
$
36.74
$
35.36
$
34.45
$
35.92
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1)
$
22.70
$
21.27
$
20.34
$
21.87
52-week High Common Stock Price
$
39.93
$
42.45
$
44.15
$
38.74
Date
7/31/24
2/3/23
11/11/22
12/14/23
52-week Low Common Stock Price
$
25.35
$
25.35
$
26.49
$
25.35
Date
10/24/23
10/24/23
9/22/23
10/24/23
EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
135,220,770
134,949,063
134,933,015
135,195,704
Memorandum Items:
Employees (full-time equivalent)
2,651
2,736
2,803
2,644
Note:
(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,967,820
$
4,771,240
$
4,648,878
$
4,856,633
Less: Total Intangibles
(1,898,665
)
(1,901,394
)
(1,903,949
)
(1,899,574
)
Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
3,069,155
$
2,869,846
$
2,744,929
$
2,957,059
÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)
135,220,770
134,949,063
134,933,015
135,195,704
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)
$
22.70
$
21.27
$
20.34
$
21.87
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
September 2024
Three Months Ended
September 2023
Three Months Ended
June 2024
Selected Average Balances and Yields:
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
ASSETS:
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under
agreements to resell and other short-term investments
$
1,387,462
$
19,241
5.52
%
$
852,224
$
11,810
5.50
%
$
930,453
$
12,787
5.53
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,218,258
30,797
3.83
%
3,994,073
35,730
3.58
%
3,496,310
33,968
3.89
%
Tax-exempt
205,080
1,461
2.85
%
211,178
1,482
2.81
%
209,114
1,488
2.85
%
Total securities
3,423,338
32,258
3.77
%
4,205,251
37,212
3.54
%
3,705,424
35,456
3.83
%
Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2)
21,588,333
332,052
6.12
%
20,961,313
308,757
5.85
%
21,639,898
326,808
6.07
%
Allowance for loan losses
(267,457
)
(250,810
)
(263,050
)
Net loans and loans held for sale
21,320,876
6.20
%
20,710,503
5.92
%
21,376,848
6.14
%
Total earning assets
26,131,676
$
383,551
5.85
%
25,767,978
$
357,779
5.52
%
26,012,725
$
375,051
5.79
%
Other assets
3,371,648
3,307,943
3,357,439
TOTAL ASSETS
$
29,503,324
$
29,075,921
$
29,370,164
LIABILITIES:
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
17,399,368
$
143,313
3.28
%
$
15,993,991
$
108,793
2.70
%
$
16,740,124
$
132,425
3.18
%
Short-term borrowings
191,954
2,048
4.24
%
188,945
1,805
3.79
%
206,234
2,206
4.30
%
Long-term borrowings
748,608
7,106
3.78
%
1,590,763
17,859
4.45
%
1,290,405
13,838
4.31
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,339,930
152,467
3.31
%
17,773,699
128,457
2.87
%
18,236,763
148,469
3.27
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
5,957,184
6,337,052
5,976,971
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
297,344
278,046
298,537
TOTAL LIABILITIES
24,594,458
24,388,797
24,512,271
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,908,866
4,687,124
4,857,893
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
29,503,324
$
29,075,921
$
29,370,164
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
231,084
$
229,322
$
226,582
INTEREST RATE SPREAD
2.54
%
2.65
%
2.52
%
NET INTEREST MARGIN
3.52
%
3.54
%
3.50
%
Notes:
(1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal
income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Nine Months Ended
September 2024
Nine Months Ended
September 2023
Selected Average Balances and Yields:
Average
Average
Average
Average
ASSETS:
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under
agreements to resell and other short-term investments
$
1,068,028
$
44,331
5.54
%
$
927,255
$
35,499
5.12
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,484,931
99,487
3.81
%
4,222,849
108,710
3.43
%
Tax-exempt
208,843
4,423
2.82
%
328,276
6,940
2.82
%
Total securities
3,693,774
103,910
3.75
%
4,551,125
115,650
3.39
%
Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2)
21,578,981
980,413
6.07
%
20,784,493
884,144
5.69
%
Allowance for loan losses
(263,298
)
(242,135
)
Net loans and loans held for sale
21,315,683
6.14
%
20,542,358
5.75
%
Total earning assets
26,077,485
$
1,128,654
5.78
%
26,020,738
$
1,035,293
5.32
%
Other assets
3,357,672
3,319,143
TOTAL ASSETS
$
29,435,157
$
29,339,881
LIABILITIES:
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
16,936,116
$
404,115
3.19
%
$
15,569,985
$
268,962
2.31
%
Short-term borrowings
200,555
6,336
4.22
%
177,707
4,451
3.35
%
Long-term borrowings
1,178,176
37,176
4.21
%
2,102,386
68,498
4.36
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,314,847
447,627
3.26
%
17,850,078
341,911
2.56
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
5,958,668
6,576,063
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
300,220
274,418
TOTAL LIABILITIES
24,573,735
24,700,559
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,861,422
4,639,322
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
29,435,157
$
29,339,881
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
681,027
$
693,382
INTEREST RATE SPREAD
2.52
%
2.76
%
NET INTEREST MARGIN
3.49
%
3.56
%
Notes:
(1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal
income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
June
March
September
September
Selected Financial Ratios:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
Return on Average Assets
1.28
%
1.31
%
1.32
%
1.19
%
1.26
%
1.31
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
7.72
%
8.14
%
7.99
%
7.25
%
7.65
%
8.27
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1)
12.59
%
13.71
%
13.12
%
11.98
%
12.57
%
14.03
%
Efficiency Ratio
51.62
%
51.59
%
52.66
%
55.26
%
53.16
%
51.52
%
Price / Earnings Ratio
13.22
x
9.70
x
11.40
x
13.96
x
13.53
x
9.74
x
Note:
(1) Return on Average Tangible Equity:
(a) Net Income (GAAP)
$
95,267
$
96,157
$
96,507
$
86,814
$
278,588
$
286,923
(b) Number of Days
92
92
91
91
274
273
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,908,866
$
4,687,124
$
4,857,893
$
4,816,476
$
4,861,422
$
4,639,322
Less: Average Total Intangibles
(1,899,261
)
(1,904,769
)
(1,900,164
)
(1,901,074
)
(1,900,163
)
(1,906,042
)
(c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
3,009,605
$
2,782,355
$
2,957,729
$
2,915,402
$
2,961,259
$
2,733,280
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\ [(a) / (b)] x 366 or 365 / (c)
12.59
%
13.71
%
13.12
%
11.98
%
12.57
%
14.03
%
Selected Financial Ratios:
September 30
2024
December 31
2023
September 30
2023
June 30
2024
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio
90.74
%
93.60
%
93.04
%
93.64
%
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.25
%
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.24
%
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.43
%
1.42
%
1.42
%
1.43
%
Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.24
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
0.25
%
90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.09
%
0.06
%
Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.30
%
0.21
%
0.20
%
0.30
%
Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets
0.22
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.23
%
Primary Capital Ratio
17.49
%
16.79
%
16.76
%
17.06
%
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
16.64
%
15.94
%
15.91
%
16.21
%
Price / Book Ratio
1.01
x
1.06
x
0.80
x
0.90
x
Note:
(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
June 30
March 31
September 30
September 30
Mortgage Banking Data: (1)
2024
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
Loans originated
$
151,333
$
185,945
$
185,322
$
176,906
$
513,561
$
635,582
Loans sold
171,315
217,627
163,273
188,741
523,329
632,847
September 30
December 31
September 30
June 30
Mortgage Loan Servicing Data: (2)
2024
2023
2023
2024
Balance of loans serviced
$
-
$
1,202,448
$
1,216,805
$
1,138,443
Number of loans serviced
-
12,419
12,596
11,853
September 30
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Asset Quality Data:
2024
2023
2023
2024
2024
EOP Non-Accrual Loans
$
52,446
$
30,919
$
24,456
$
52,929
$
63,053
EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans
12,794
14,579
18,283
12,402
11,329
Total EOP Non-performing Loans
$
65,240
$
45,498
$
42,739
$
65,331
$
74,382
EOP Other Real Estate Owned
169
2,615
3,181
2,156
2,670
Total EOP Non-performing Assets
$
65,409
$
48,113
$
45,920
$
67,487
$
77,052
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
June 30
March 31
September 30
September 30
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
Beginning Balance
$
267,423
$
250,721
$
262,905
$
259,237
$
259,237
$
234,746
Gross Charge-offs
(4,903
)
(2,836
)
(2,542
)
(3,576
)
(11,021
)
(8,046
)
Recoveries
1,304
1,052
1,281
1,506
4,091
3,908
Net Charge-offs
(3,599
)
(1,784
)
(1,261
)
(2,070
)
(6,930
)
(4,138
)
Provision for Loan & Lease Losses
6,943
5,949
5,779
5,738
18,460
24,278
Ending Balance
$
270,767
$
254,886
$
267,423
$
262,905
$
270,767
$
254,886
Reserve for lending-related commitments
37,973
43,766
40,739
42,915
37,973
43,766
Allowance for Credit Losses (3)
$
308,740
$
298,652
$
308,162
$
305,820
$
308,740
$
298,652
Notes:
(1) During the first quarter of 2024, United completed its previously announced consolidation of its mortgage delivery channels. Based on an evaluation performed in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting, beginning with the periods as of March 31, 2024, United operates one reportable business segment. Mortgage banking data above is presented on a consolidated basis for all current and prior periods.
(2) As disclosed, United sold its remaining mortgage servicing rights during the third quarter of 2024.
(3) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
