WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2024 of $95.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Third quarter of 2024 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.28%, 7.72%, and 12.59%, respectively.

"We are excited to announce this quarter's earnings," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "It was another successful quarter for UBSI, and we continue to perform at a high level. Profitability metrics stayed strong, growth trends continued upward, and expenses were well-controlled. In addition, asset quality, liquidity, and capital levels remain a source of strength."

United previously announced during the second quarter of 2024 that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Piedmont Bancorp, Inc. ("Piedmont"). The combined organization will have approximately $32 billion in assets and a network of over 240 locations across eight states and Washington, D.C., in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation. The merger is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2024 or early in the first quarter of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $96.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.32%, 7.99%, and 13.12%, respectively. Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $96.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 8.14%, and 13.71%, respectively.

Third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $230.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, of $231.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 also increased $4.5 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was driven by an increase in average short-term investments, a higher yield on average net loans and loans held for sale, and a decrease in average long-term borrowings partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits as well as a higher average rate paid on deposits. Average short-term investments increased $457.0 million, or 49%, from the second quarter of 2024 primarily driven by cash received from deposit growth. The yield on average net loans and loans held for sale increased 6 basis points to 6.20% for the third quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, the second quarter of 2024 included a $654 thousand interest recovery from a commercial real estate nonaccrual loan payoff. Average long-term borrowings decreased $541.8 million, or 42%, from the second quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $659.2 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2024. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 10 basis points to 3.28% for the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin of 3.52% for the third quarter of 2024 was an increase of 2 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.50% for the second quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income was driven by an increase in income from mortgage banking activities of $643 thousand as well as increases in several additional categories of noninterest income, none of which were significant. The increase in income from mortgage banking activities was primarily due to higher mortgage loan sale volume and a higher quarter-end valuation of mortgage loans held for sale. Additionally, in comparison to the second quarter of 2024, an increase in mortgage loan servicing income was mostly offset by higher net losses on investment securities. Mortgage loan servicing income was $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $6.6 million from the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, United sold its remaining mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $1.1 billion at a gain of $7.1 million. Net losses on investment securities were $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $218 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, United sold $196.7 million of available for sale ("AFS") investment securities at a loss of $6.9 million. Net losses on investment securities for the second quarter of 2024 included a $6.9 million gain on the VISA share exchange and a $6.8 million loss on the sale of $102.7 million of AFS investment securities.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 of $135.3 million was flat from the second quarter of 2024, increasing $565 thousand, or less than 1%. A $1.5 million increase in other noninterest expense from the second quarter of 2024, driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses, was mostly offset by smaller decreases in several other categories of noninterest expense. Within other noninterest expense, merger-related expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $332 thousand compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, income tax expense was $24.6 million as compared to $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by higher pre-tax earnings and the impact of discrete tax benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2024. United's effective tax rate was 20.6% and 16.4% for the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2024, respectively.

Third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023

Earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were $95.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $96.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 of $230.3 million was flat from the third quarter of 2023, increasing $1.8 million, or less than 1%. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was also flat from the third quarter of 2023, increasing $1.8 million, or less than 1%. The slight increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a higher yield on average net loans and loans held for sale, a decrease in average long-term borrowings, organic loan growth, and an increase in average short-term investments. This increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was partially offset by the impact of deposit rate repricing and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The yield on average earning assets increased 33 basis points from the third quarter of 2023 to 5.85% driven by an increase in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 28 basis points. Average long-term borrowings decreased $842.2 million, or 53%, from the third quarter of 2023. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2024 increased $363.7 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2023 due to a $610.4 million increase in average net loans and loans held for sale and a $535.2 million increase in average short-term investments partially offset by a $781.9 million decrease in average investment securities. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 58 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $1.4 billion, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was 3.52% and 3.54%, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.9 million, which was a decrease of $1.7 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased $3.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume. This decrease in income from mortgage banking activities was partially offset by increases in several categories of noninterest income, none of which were significant. Additionally, in comparison to the third quarter of 2023, an increase in mortgage loan servicing income was mostly offset by higher net losses on investment securities. Mortgage loan servicing income was $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $6.5 million from the third quarter of 2023 driven by the aforementioned $7.1 million gain on the sale of MSRs in the third quarter of 2024. Net losses on investment securities were $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $181 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 driven by the aforementioned $6.9 million loss on sale of AFS investment securities in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was flat from the third quarter of 2023, increasing $109 thousand, or less than 1%. A $1.3 million increase in other noninterest expense from the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses, was mostly offset by smaller decreases in several other categories of noninterest expense.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 was flat from the third quarter of 2023, decreasing $130 thousand, or less than 1%, primarily due to slightly lower pre-tax earnings partially offset by a slightly higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.6% and 20.5% for the third quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

First nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023

Earnings for the first nine months of 2024 were $278.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.26%, 7.65%, and 12.57%, respectively. Earnings for the first nine months of 2023 were $286.9 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity, and average tangible equity were 1.31%, 8.27%, and 14.03%, respectively.

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 decreased $11.8 million, or 2%, from the first nine months of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 decreased $12.4 million, or 2%, from the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing, an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, and a decrease in acquired loan accretion income. These decreases were partially offset by a higher yield on average net loans and loans held for sale, organic loan growth, and a decrease in average long-term borrowings. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 88 basis points from the first nine months of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $1.4 billion from the first nine months of 2023. Acquired loan accretion income for the first nine months of 2024 of $7.3 million was a decrease of $1.2 million from the first nine months of 2023. The yield on average earning assets increased 46 basis points from the first nine months of 2023 to 5.78% driven by an increase in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 39 basis points. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $773.3 million from the first nine months of 2023. Average long-term borrowings decreased $924.2 million from the first nine months of 2023. Additionally, average investment securities decreased $857.4 million, or 19%, from the first nine months of 2023 while the yield on average investment securities increased 36 basis points from the first nine months of 2023. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023 was 3.49% and 3.56%, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $18.5 million for the first nine months 2024 as compared to $24.3 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2024 was $94.4 million, which was a decrease of $7.2 million, or 7%, from the first nine months of 2023. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased $8.1 million from the first nine months of 2023 mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume. Mortgage loan servicing income for the first nine months of 2024 of $9.0 million included a $7.1 million gain on the sale of MSRs while mortgage loan servicing income for the first nine months of 2023 of $13.0 million included $8.3 million in gains on sales of MSRs with the remainder of the decrease due to lower serviced loan balances. Fees from brokerage services increased $2.7 million from the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to higher volume. Net losses on investment securities of $7.0 million for the first nine months of 2024 included $13.7 million in losses on sales of AFS investment securities partially offset by a $6.9 million gain on the VISA share exchange. Net losses on investment securities of $7.9 million for the first nine months of 2023 were driven by a $7.2 million loss on sale of AFS investment securities during the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2024 was $410.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 1%, from the first nine months of 2023 driven by increases in other noninterest expense of $4.3 million, employee compensation of $3.3 million, and FDIC insurance expense of $2.1 million partially offset by decreases in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $4.3 million and mortgage loan servicing expense of $2.2 million. The increase in employee compensation was driven by higher employee incentives, base salaries, and employee severance associated with the previously announced mortgage delivery channel consolidation partially offset by lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a $2.2 million increase in tax credit amortization, $1.6 million in merger-related expenses, and higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was driven by $1.8 million of expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC special assessment. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments. The decrease in mortgage loan servicing expense was driven by the sales of MSRs.

For the first nine months of 2024, income tax expense was $64.9 million as compared to $72.7 million for the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to lower pre-tax earnings and the impact of discrete tax benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2024. United's effective tax rate was 18.9% for the first nine months of 2024 and 20.2% for the first nine months of 2023.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At September 30, 2024, non-performing loans ("NPLs") were $65.2 million, or 0.30% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") were $65.4 million, including other real estate owned ("OREO") of $169 thousand, or 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, NPLs were $65.3 million, or 0.30% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total NPAs were $67.5 million, including OREO of $2.2 million, or 0.23% of total assets at June 30, 2024. At December 31, 2023, NPLs were $45.5 million, or 0.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total NPAs were $48.1 million, including OREO of $2.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets at December 31, 2023. As previously disclosed in the first quarter of 2024, the increase in NPLs and NPAs from year-end was primarily driven by one commercial & industrial loan relationship. NPLs decreased $9.1 million from $74.4 million at March 31, 2024 primarily due to partial paydowns of the aforementioned commercial & industrial loan relationship.

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $270.8 million, or 1.25% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. At June 30, 2024 the allowance for loan & lease losses was $267.4 million, or 1.24% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $259.2 million, or 1.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income.

Net charge-offs were $3.6 million, or 0.07% on an annualized basis as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income for the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.3 million, or 0.02% on an annualized basis as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million, or 0.03% on an annualized basis as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income for the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs were $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $4.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.04% and 0.03% for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 16.2% at September 30, 2024, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital, and leverage ratios are 13.8%, 13.8%, and 11.7%, respectively. The September 30, 2024 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0%, and a leverage ratio of 5.0%. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during 2024 or 2023.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of September 30, 2024, United had consolidated assets of approximately $30 billion and is the 41st largest banking company in the U.S. based on market capitalization. United is the parent company of United Bank, which comprises more than 225 offices located throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its September 30, 2024 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2024 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity, and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; risks relating to the merger with Piedmont, including the successful integration of operations of Piedmont; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences), terrorism or other geopolitical events. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: September 2024 September 2023 June 2024 September 2024 September 2023 Interest income $ 382,723 $ 356,910 $ 374,184 $ 1,126,087 $ 1,032,145 Interest expense 152,467 128,457 148,469 447,627 341,911 Net interest income 230,256 228,453 225,715 678,460 690,234 Provision for credit losses 6,943 5,948 5,779 18,462 24,278 Noninterest income 31,942 33,661 30,223 94,377 101,583 Noninterest expense 135,339 135,230 134,774 410,855 407,937 Income before income taxes 119,916 120,936 115,385 343,520 359,602 Income taxes 24,649 24,779 18,878 64,932 72,679 Net income $ 95,267 $ 96,157 $ 96,507 $ 278,588 $ 286,923 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 2.06 $ 2.13 Diluted 0.70 0.71 0.71 2.06 2.12 Cash dividends $ 0.37 $ 0.36 0.37 1.11 1.08 Book value 35.92 36.74 34.45 Closing market price $ 32.44 $ 37.10 $ 27.59 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 135,195,704 135,220,770 134,933,015 Weighted average-basic 135,158,476 134,685,041 135,137,901 134,912,625 134,493,059 Weighted average-diluted 135,504,911 134,887,776 135,314,785 135,143,028 134,733,055 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.31 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.72 % 8.14 % 7.99 % 7.65 % 8.27 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.59 % 13.71 % 13.12 % 12.57 % 14.03 % Average equity to average assets 16.64 % 16.12 % 16.54 % 16.52 % 15.81 % Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.56 % PERIOD END BALANCES: September 30 2024 December 31 2023 September 30 2023 June 30 2024 Assets $ 29,863,262 $ 29,926,482 $ 29,224,794 $ 29,957,418 Earning assets 26,461,342 26,623,652 25,883,462 26,572,087 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 21,621,968 21,359,084 21,097,883 21,598,727 Loans held for sale 46,493 56,261 59,614 66,475 Investment securities 3,538,415 4,125,754 4,066,299 3,650,582 Total deposits 23,828,345 22,819,319 22,676,854 23,066,440 Shareholders' equity 4,967,820 4,771,240 4,648,878 4,856,633

Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 382,723 $ 356,910 $ 374,184 $ 369,180 $ 1,126,087 $ 1,032,145 Tax equivalent adjustment 828 869 867 872 2,567 3,148 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 383,551 357,779 375,051 370,052 1,128,654 1,035,293 Interest Expense 152,467 128,457 148,469 146,691 447,627 341,911 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 231,084 229,322 226,582 223,361 681,027 693,382 Provision for Credit Losses 6,943 5,948 5,779 5,740 18,462 24,278 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,904 4,514 4,744 4,646 14,294 13,810 Fees from brokerage services 5,073 4,433 4,959 5,267 15,299 12,551 Fees from deposit services 9,413 9,282 9,326 8,971 27,710 27,969 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,775 1,676 1,355 1,873 5,003 5,090 Other charges, commissions, and fees 890 850 869 858 2,617 2,937 Income from bank-owned life insurance 3,032 2,562 2,549 2,418 7,999 6,475 Income from mortgage banking activities 4,544 7,556 3,901 5,298 13,743 21,847 Mortgage loan servicing income 7,385 846 783 789 8,957 12,963 Net losses on investment securities (6,715 ) (181 ) (218 ) (99 ) (7,032 ) (7,922 ) Other noninterest income 1,641 2,123 1,955 2,191 5,787 5,863 Total Noninterest Income 31,942 33,661 30,223 32,212 94,377 101,583 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 58,481 59,064 58,501 59,293 176,275 172,980 Employee benefits 13,084 12,926 12,147 14,671 39,902 38,597 Net occupancy 11,271 11,494 11,400 12,343 35,014 34,736 Data processing 7,456 7,405 7,290 7,463 22,209 22,134 Amortization of intangibles 909 1,279 910 910 2,729 3,837 OREO expense 104 185 268 159 531 1,167 Net (gains) losses on the sale of OREO properties (34 ) 93 32 (83 ) (85 ) 66 Equipment expense 7,811 7,170 7,548 6,853 22,212 22,192 FDIC insurance expense 4,338 4,598 5,058 6,455 15,851 13,755 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 403 1,051 1,011 1,015 2,429 4,634 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2,766 ) (3,002 ) (2,177 ) (1,790 ) (6,733 ) (2,423 ) Other noninterest expense 34,282 32,967 32,786 33,453 100,521 96,262 Total Noninterest Expense 135,339 135,230 134,774 140,742 410,855 407,937 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 120,744 121,805 116,252 109,091 346,087 362,750 Tax equivalent adjustment 828 869 867 872 2,567 3,148 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 119,916 120,936 115,385 108,219 343,520 359,602 Taxes 24,649 24,779 18,878 21,405 64,932 72,679 Net Income $ 95,267 $ 96,157 $ 96,507 $ 86,814 $ 278,588 $ 286,923 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 20.56 % 20.49 % 16.36 % 19.78 % 18.90 % 20.21 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets September 2024 September 2023 September 30 December 31 September 30 June 30 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2024 2023 2023 2024 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,634,929 $ 1,133,432 $ 1,908,832 $ 1,598,943 $ 1,184,054 $ 1,858,861 Securities Available for Sale 3,218,892 3,885,870 3,239,501 3,786,377 3,749,357 3,315,726 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 3,218,892 3,885,870 3,239,501 3,786,377 3,749,357 3,315,726 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (19 ) (19 ) (19 ) (17 ) (18 ) (19 ) Net held to maturity securities 1,001 1,001 1,001 1,003 1,002 1,001 Equity Securities 10,014 8,556 9,082 8,945 8,548 11,094 Other Investment Securities 292,590 309,824 288,831 329,429 307,392 322,761 Total Securities 3,522,497 4,205,251 3,538,415 4,125,754 4,066,299 3,650,582 Total Cash and Securities 5,157,426 5,338,683 5,447,247 5,724,697 5,250,353 5,509,443 Loans held for sale 55,408 65,009 46,493 56,261 59,614 66,475 Commercial Loans & Leases 15,869,541 15,193,346 16,015,679 15,535,204 15,416,232 15,894,244 Mortgage Loans 4,734,979 4,482,774 4,722,997 4,728,374 4,519,845 4,759,798 Consumer Loans 940,167 1,237,183 892,377 1,109,607 1,178,898 956,385 Gross Loans 21,544,687 20,913,303 21,631,053 21,373,185 21,114,975 21,610,427 Unearned income (11,762 ) (16,999 ) (9,085 ) (14,101 ) (17,092 ) (11,700 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 21,532,925 20,896,304 21,621,968 21,359,084 21,097,883 21,598,727 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (267,457 ) (250,810 ) (270,767 ) (259,237 ) (254,886 ) (267,423 ) Net Loans 21,265,468 20,645,494 21,351,201 21,099,847 20,842,997 21,331,304 Mortgage Servicing Rights 1,283 4,588 0 4,554 4,616 3,934 Goodwill 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 Other Intangibles 10,372 15,880 9,776 12,505 15,060 10,685 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 82,783 80,751 82,114 86,986 80,259 83,045 Other Real Estate Owned 1,787 3,189 169 2,615 3,181 2,156 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 494,438 484,751 495,784 486,895 485,386 493,498 Other Assets 545,470 548,687 541,589 563,233 594,439 567,989 Total Assets $ 29,503,324 $ 29,075,921 $ 29,863,262 $ 29,926,482 $ 29,224,794 $ 29,957,418 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 26,131,676 $ 25,767,978 $ 26,461,342 $ 26,623,652 $ 25,883,462 $ 26,572,087 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 17,399,368 $ 15,993,991 $ 17,790,247 $ 16,670,239 $ 16,423,511 $ 17,134,728 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 5,957,184 6,337,052 6,038,098 6,149,080 6,253,343 5,931,712 Total Deposits 23,356,552 22,331,043 23,828,345 22,819,319 22,676,854 23,066,440 Short-term Borrowings 191,954 188,945 181,969 196,095 188,274 203,519 Long-term Borrowings 748,608 1,590,763 540,091 1,789,103 1,388,770 1,489,764 Total Borrowings 940,562 1,779,708 722,060 1,985,198 1,577,044 1,693,283 Operating Lease Liability 89,082 85,112 88,464 92,885 84,569 89,308 Other Liabilities 208,262 192,934 256,573 257,840 237,449 251,754 Total Liabilities 24,594,458 24,388,797 24,895,442 25,155,242 24,575,916 25,100,785 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,908,866 4,687,124 4,967,820 4,771,240 4,648,878 4,856,633 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,908,866 4,687,124 4,967,820 4,771,240 4,648,878 4,856,633 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 29,503,324 $ 29,075,921 $ 29,863,262 $ 29,926,482 $ 29,224,794 $ 29,957,418 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 18,339,930 $ 17,773,699 $ 18,512,307 $ 18,655,437 $ 18,000,555 $ 18,828,011

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data: 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 2.06 $ 2.13 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 2.06 $ 2.12 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.11 $ 1.08 High Common Stock Price $ 39.93 $ 34.30 $ 36.08 $ 38.18 $ 39.93 $ 42.45 Low Common Stock Price $ 31.47 $ 26.49 $ 30.68 $ 32.92 $ 30.68 $ 26.49 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 135,158,476 134,685,041 135,137,901 134,808,634 134,912,625 134,493,059 Diluted 135,504,911 134,887,776 135,314,785 135,121,380 135,143,028 134,733,055 Common Dividends $ 50,213 $ 48,706 $ 50,204 $ 50,213 $ 150,630 $ 146,054 Dividend Payout Ratio 52.71 % 50.65 % 52.02 % 57.84 % 54.07 % 50.90 % September 30 December 31 September 30 June 30 EOP Share Data: 2024 2023 2023 2024 Book Value Per Share $ 36.74 $ 35.36 $ 34.45 $ 35.92 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 22.70 $ 21.27 $ 20.34 $ 21.87 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 39.93 $ 42.45 $ 44.15 $ 38.74 Date 7/31/24 2/3/23 11/11/22 12/14/23 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 25.35 $ 25.35 $ 26.49 $ 25.35 Date 10/24/23 10/24/23 9/22/23 10/24/23 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 135,220,770 134,949,063 134,933,015 135,195,704 Memorandum Items: Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,651 2,736 2,803 2,644 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,967,820 $ 4,771,240 $ 4,648,878 $ 4,856,633 Less: Total Intangibles (1,898,665 ) (1,901,394 ) (1,903,949 ) (1,899,574 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,069,155 $ 2,869,846 $ 2,744,929 $ 2,957,059 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 135,220,770 134,949,063 134,933,015 135,195,704 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 22.70 $ 21.27 $ 20.34 $ 21.87

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 2024 Three Months Ended September 2023 Three Months Ended June 2024 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 1,387,462 $ 19,241 5.52 % $ 852,224 $ 11,810 5.50 % $ 930,453 $ 12,787 5.53 % Investment securities: Taxable 3,218,258 30,797 3.83 % 3,994,073 35,730 3.58 % 3,496,310 33,968 3.89 % Tax-exempt 205,080 1,461 2.85 % 211,178 1,482 2.81 % 209,114 1,488 2.85 % Total securities 3,423,338 32,258 3.77 % 4,205,251 37,212 3.54 % 3,705,424 35,456 3.83 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 21,588,333 332,052 6.12 % 20,961,313 308,757 5.85 % 21,639,898 326,808 6.07 % Allowance for loan losses (267,457 ) (250,810 ) (263,050 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 21,320,876 6.20 % 20,710,503 5.92 % 21,376,848 6.14 % Total earning assets 26,131,676 $ 383,551 5.85 % 25,767,978 $ 357,779 5.52 % 26,012,725 $ 375,051 5.79 % Other assets 3,371,648 3,307,943 3,357,439 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,503,324 $ 29,075,921 $ 29,370,164 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 17,399,368 $ 143,313 3.28 % $ 15,993,991 $ 108,793 2.70 % $ 16,740,124 $ 132,425 3.18 % Short-term borrowings 191,954 2,048 4.24 % 188,945 1,805 3.79 % 206,234 2,206 4.30 % Long-term borrowings 748,608 7,106 3.78 % 1,590,763 17,859 4.45 % 1,290,405 13,838 4.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,339,930 152,467 3.31 % 17,773,699 128,457 2.87 % 18,236,763 148,469 3.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,957,184 6,337,052 5,976,971 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 297,344 278,046 298,537 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,594,458 24,388,797 24,512,271 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,908,866 4,687,124 4,857,893 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,503,324 $ 29,075,921 $ 29,370,164 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 231,084 $ 229,322 $ 226,582 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.54 % 2.65 % 2.52 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.50 % Notes: (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Nine Months Ended September 2024 Nine Months Ended September 2023 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 1,068,028 $ 44,331 5.54 % $ 927,255 $ 35,499 5.12 % Investment securities: Taxable 3,484,931 99,487 3.81 % 4,222,849 108,710 3.43 % Tax-exempt 208,843 4,423 2.82 % 328,276 6,940 2.82 % Total securities 3,693,774 103,910 3.75 % 4,551,125 115,650 3.39 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 21,578,981 980,413 6.07 % 20,784,493 884,144 5.69 % Allowance for loan losses (263,298 ) (242,135 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 21,315,683 6.14 % 20,542,358 5.75 % Total earning assets 26,077,485 $ 1,128,654 5.78 % 26,020,738 $ 1,035,293 5.32 % Other assets 3,357,672 3,319,143 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,435,157 $ 29,339,881 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 16,936,116 $ 404,115 3.19 % $ 15,569,985 $ 268,962 2.31 % Short-term borrowings 200,555 6,336 4.22 % 177,707 4,451 3.35 % Long-term borrowings 1,178,176 37,176 4.21 % 2,102,386 68,498 4.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,314,847 447,627 3.26 % 17,850,078 341,911 2.56 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,958,668 6,576,063 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 300,220 274,418 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,573,735 24,700,559 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,861,422 4,639,322 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,435,157 $ 29,339,881 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 681,027 $ 693,382 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.52 % 2.76 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.49 % 3.56 % Notes: (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Selected Financial Ratios: 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 Return on Average Assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.31 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 7.72 % 8.14 % 7.99 % 7.25 % 7.65 % 8.27 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 12.59 % 13.71 % 13.12 % 11.98 % 12.57 % 14.03 % Efficiency Ratio 51.62 % 51.59 % 52.66 % 55.26 % 53.16 % 51.52 % Price / Earnings Ratio 13.22 x 9.70 x 11.40 x 13.96 x 13.53 x 9.74 x Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 95,267 $ 96,157 $ 96,507 $ 86,814 $ 278,588 $ 286,923 (b) Number of Days 92 92 91 91 274 273 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,908,866 $ 4,687,124 $ 4,857,893 $ 4,816,476 $ 4,861,422 $ 4,639,322 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,899,261 ) (1,904,769 ) (1,900,164 ) (1,901,074 ) (1,900,163 ) (1,906,042 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,009,605 $ 2,782,355 $ 2,957,729 $ 2,915,402 $ 2,961,259 $ 2,733,280 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\ [(a) / (b)] x 366 or 365 / (c) 12.59 % 13.71 % 13.12 % 11.98 % 12.57 % 14.03 % Selected Financial Ratios: September 30 2024 December 31 2023 September 30 2023 June 30 2024 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 90.74 % 93.60 % 93.04 % 93.64 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.25 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.24 % Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.43 % 1.42 % 1.42 % 1.43 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.24 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.25 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.06 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.30 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.30 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.22 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.23 % Primary Capital Ratio 17.49 % 16.79 % 16.76 % 17.06 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 16.64 % 15.94 % 15.91 % 16.21 % Price / Book Ratio 1.01 x 1.06 x 0.80 x 0.90 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 June 30 March 31 September 30 September 30 Mortgage Banking Data: (1) 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 Loans originated $ 151,333 $ 185,945 $ 185,322 $ 176,906 $ 513,561 $ 635,582 Loans sold 171,315 217,627 163,273 188,741 523,329 632,847 September 30 December 31 September 30 June 30 Mortgage Loan Servicing Data: (2) 2024 2023 2023 2024 Balance of loans serviced $ - $ 1,202,448 $ 1,216,805 $ 1,138,443 Number of loans serviced - 12,419 12,596 11,853 September 30 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Asset Quality Data: 2024 2023 2023 2024 2024 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 52,446 $ 30,919 $ 24,456 $ 52,929 $ 63,053 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 12,794 14,579 18,283 12,402 11,329 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 65,240 $ 45,498 $ 42,739 $ 65,331 $ 74,382 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 169 2,615 3,181 2,156 2,670 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 65,409 $ 48,113 $ 45,920 $ 67,487 $ 77,052 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 June 30 March 31 September 30 September 30 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 Beginning Balance $ 267,423 $ 250,721 $ 262,905 $ 259,237 $ 259,237 $ 234,746 Gross Charge-offs (4,903 ) (2,836 ) (2,542 ) (3,576 ) (11,021 ) (8,046 ) Recoveries 1,304 1,052 1,281 1,506 4,091 3,908 Net Charge-offs (3,599 ) (1,784 ) (1,261 ) (2,070 ) (6,930 ) (4,138 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 6,943 5,949 5,779 5,738 18,460 24,278 Ending Balance $ 270,767 $ 254,886 $ 267,423 $ 262,905 $ 270,767 $ 254,886 Reserve for lending-related commitments 37,973 43,766 40,739 42,915 37,973 43,766 Allowance for Credit Losses (3) $ 308,740 $ 298,652 $ 308,162 $ 305,820 $ 308,740 $ 298,652 Notes: (1) During the first quarter of 2024, United completed its previously announced consolidation of its mortgage delivery channels. Based on an evaluation performed in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting, beginning with the periods as of March 31, 2024, United operates one reportable business segment. Mortgage banking data above is presented on a consolidated basis for all current and prior periods. (2) As disclosed, United sold its remaining mortgage servicing rights during the third quarter of 2024. (3) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

