I.A.R. Systems Group AB: I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2024

Strong profitability despite challenging environment for growth

Third quarter July - September 2024

Net sales were SEK 112.3m (116.3), with growth of -3.5% and 0.8% in local currency.

EBITDA of SEK 39.9m (43.4), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 35.5% (37.3).

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 45.1m (47.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.2% (40.7).

Operating profit of SEK 26.3m (28.9), corresponding to an operating margin of 23.5% (24.8).

Adjusted operating profit of SEK 31.6m (32.8), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 28.1% (28.2).

Capitalized work on own account amounted to SEK 14.8m (7.2).

In a year-on-year comparison, currency translation had a negative impact of SEK 5.1m on net sales and a negative impact of SEK 2.2m on operating profit for the period.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 27.7m (51.8).

January - September 2024

Net sales were SEK 355.2m (332.2), with growth of 6.9% and 10.0% in local currency.

EBITDA of SEK 127.4m (99.1), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 35.9% (29.8).

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 137.3m (106.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.6% (32.0).

Operating profit of SEK 85.6m (51.7), corresponding to an operating margin of 24.1% (15.6).

Adjusted operating profit of SEK 95.5m (63.7), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 26.9% (19.2).

Capitalized work on own account amounted to SEK 35.9m (27.0).

In a year-on-year comparison, currency translation had a negative impact of SEK 10.2m on net sales and a negative impact of SEK 6.5m on operating profit for the period.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 96.1m (107.2).

Third quarter in brief

Cecilia Wachtmeister assumes the role of CEO

IAR resumes share buybacks

