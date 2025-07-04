CORRECTION: Message Category - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Equity Market information

Idag, den 4 juli 2025, offentliggjorde The Qt Company Oy, ett helägt dotterbolag till Qt Group Plc, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i I.A.R. Systems Group AB.

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i I.A.R. Systems Group AB (IAR B, ISIN-kod SE0005851706, orderboks-ID 2346) ska ges observationsstatus.

Today, July 4, 2025, The Qt Company Oy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qt Group Plc, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in I.A.R. Systems Group AB.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in I.A.R. Systems Group AB (IAR B, ISIN-code SE0005851706, order book ID 2346) shall be given observation status.

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.