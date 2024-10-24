Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios" or the "Company"), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is pleased to announce that Enovation Controls UK has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing, Production Transportation.

This prestigious recognition highlights the Company's commitment to prioritizing its people, fostering a culture of trust, and empowering colleagues worldwide to achieve their full potential. The award reflects the Company's ongoing efforts toward creating a positive workplace culture, ensuring that colleagues at all levels feel valued and engaged.

"We believe this award for our Enovation Controls UK team is a testament to the strong, collaborative culture within Enovation Controls and throughout the Helios family of companies. These are exciting times for Helios, and we are gratified by the work Enovation Controls has put into their employee culture which reflects the Helios shared values," commented Sean Bagan, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Helios.

"It's great to see so many examples on our new UK's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing, Production Transportation list of organisations making their workplaces truly 'great'. These companies know that investing in the development needs of their employees has a direct impact on employee wellbeing as well as organisational growth. Congratulations to Enovation Controls for making it onto this prestigious list," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK.

The recognition of Enovation Controls as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing, Production Transportation reaffirms the Company's broader efforts to lead with integrity, inclusion, leadership, innovation and accountability. Enovation Controls was also named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women in 2024.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast-growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. As an international leader in fully tailored solutions, Enovation Controls offers a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products for various applications. With an internationally diverse team, we serve customers around the world through our global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

