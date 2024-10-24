Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Partners With Clym to Enhance Website Accessibility and Compliance With Consumer Privacy Regulations

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Partners with Clym to Enhance Merchants' Compliance and Website Accessibility, Empowering Businesses to Navigate Digital Regulations Seamlessly

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, a leading player in the financial services industry, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Clym, an all-in-one digital compliance solution that empowers merchants to navigate evolving regulatory demands by streamlining website accessibility and enhancing consumer data privacy regulations. This collaboration is set to empower merchants by making their online platforms more accessible and aligned with the latest consumer data privacy regulations.

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Partners with Clym

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Partners with Clym

Elevating Accessibility for Merchants
This partnership between Woodforest Acceptance Solutions and Clym reflects a commitment to improving online access. Clym's platform helps merchants broaden their market reach and create a more inclusive digital experience.

Streamlining Compliance with Consumer Privacy Regulations
As privacy and accessibility rules become more complex, merchants face growing compliance challenges. Clym provides the tools they need to improve their approach to these evolving standards.

Benefits for Merchants and Consumers
The collaboration simplifies compliance, reduces risks, and improves website accessibility, benefiting both merchants and their customers.

"At Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, we are dedicated to helping merchants succeed in an increasingly digital world, and our partnership with Clym is a pivotal step in that direction," said Todd Linden, CEO at Woodforest Acceptance Solutions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions on this initiative," said David Landis, CRO at Clym. "Our advanced platform simplifies regulatory compliance and improves the overall user experience, marking a significant step in creating a more accessible digital world."

About Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions provides comprehensive payment processing and merchant services, offering solutions designed to streamline payment acceptance and expand business capabilities. From major credit card and ACH payment processing to seamless integration with accounting systems, Woodforest ensures efficient, secure, and reliable payment solutions for merchants. For more information on Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, please visit www.woodforestpay.com.

About Clym

Clym is an all-in-one digital compliance solution dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complex landscape of website accessibility and online consumer privacy regulations. Clym empowers businesses to operate confidently and responsibly in the digital space. For more information on Clym, please visit www.clym.io.

Contact Information

Leila Adnani
Chief Marketing Officer at Woodforest Acceptance Solutions
leila@personalizedsolu.com
888-584-2265

Dave Landis
Chief Revenue Officer, Clym Inc
david.landis@clym.io

SOURCE: Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

