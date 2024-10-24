Aumann Auctions to Feature Rare 1939 Ford Aluminum Hood Tractor at Annual Fall Harvest Auction

Dearborn Award Winning, Aluminum Hood Ford Tractor

Aumann Auctions, a leader in the sale of vintage tractors, is excited to announce the offering of a rare and historic piece at this year's Fall Harvest Auction-the 1939 Ford Aluminum Hood Tractor, serial number 577. This tractor, which is part of Don Henley's personal collection, has an important place in Ford's agricultural legacy and has long been sought after by collectors of vintage machinery.

Rare 1939 Ford Aluminum Hood Tractor

This 1939 Ford tractor, part of an exclusive first run of only 600, boasts a unique cast aluminum hood, making it one of the few remaining examples of its kind in existence today. The tractor will be available for auction in pristine, fully restored condition, presenting an unmissable opportunity for collectors.

A Collector's "White Whale"

Don Henley, a lifelong Ford enthusiast, has owned this incredible tractor for several years. His love for all things Ford began early in life, extending beyond automobiles to include iconic Ford tractors. In an interview with Aumann Auctions, Mr. Henley shared how he came to acquire this rare piece. "We've been Ford collectors our whole life and always wanted an aluminum hood tractor," Henley explained. "I heard about this specific one around 20 years ago and spent years pursuing it until, finally, the owners were ready to sell."

The tractor underwent a painstaking frame-off restoration in Henley's workshop, resulting in what he calls a "nut-and-bolt restoration." Today, it stands as one of the finest examples of this rare Ford tractor model.

Historic Piece of Ford Legacy

The 1939 Ford Aluminum Hood Tractor has significant historical importance. It was developed as a result of the handshake agreement between Henry Ford and Harry Ferguson, which led to the creation of the first tractors with a three-point hitch system. According to Henley, these early Ford tractors were intended for debut at the 1939 World's Fair, with the first 600 units featuring aluminum hoods due to an unusual production situation.

"Ford didn't have the stamping dyes for the steel hoods ready in time for the fair," Henley explained. "So, they cast them in aluminum." As a result, these tractors became some of the most iconic pieces in Ford's tractor history, particularly among collectors.

The Ford Tractor Collectors Club currently has fewer than 40 serial numbers from these early tractors on record, making each one a treasure in its own right. "We've taken the tractor to the Ford V8 meets for the past three years, and it always draws a crowd," Henley said. "People have heard of these tractors, but it's rare they actually get to see one."

About the Auction

This iconic tractor is featured in our Rest-O-Riginal Auction, part of the Fall Harvest series running from November 3rd-9th. Bidders can view the full catalog and this exceptional piece on the Aumann Auctions website.

