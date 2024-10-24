Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) today announced the creation of a Group Operations Department. Dominique Lapère, previously Executive Industrial Director, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) reporting to Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria. This new department is responsible for ensuring the best execution of operations and improving performance, notably by updating and standardising the Group's operational model. This new business model will be based on the Group's industry verticals as well as pooled, horizontal technological centres of excellence.

As a reminder, Sopra Steria will hold a Capital Market Day on December 12. This will be an opportunity to review the Group's medium-term project.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 52,000* employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenues of €5.8 billion.

*Headcount reassessed following the sale of most Sopra Banking Software activities in September 2024

The world is how we shape it*

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

