

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report published by the National Center for Health Statistics found that nearly half of American adults are suffering from hypertension, which increases the risk of strokes, heart attacks and dementia.



'Based on recent national data from August 2021 through August 2023, the prevalence of hypertension remains above the Healthy People 2030 target goal to lower blood pressure to 41.9 percent of the population or below,' the authors wrote.



The report revealed that the prevalence of adult hypertension was 47.7 percent, with men affected at a higher rate than women.



Also, hypertension was found to be 23.4 percent among adults in 18 to 39 age group, whereas the same was significantly higher 71.6 percent among adults aged 60 years and above.



The findings, based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, assessed the prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control of hypertension among U.S. adults from August 2021 to August 2023.



Of those diagnosed with hypertension, 51.2 percent were taking medications to manage the condition. About 20.7 percent of adults with the condition had their blood pressure controlled to less than 130/80 mm Hg.



Notably, the authors found that the prevalence of controlled hypertension at 20.7 percent is higher than the Healthy People 2030 target goal of 18.9 percent or above.



