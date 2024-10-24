

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Belly fat is influenced by multiple factors such as age, sleep patterns, diet and stress levels, making it challenging to lose.



Recently, Dr Sara Kayat shared certain tips to lose weight, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an ideal weight, Surrey Live reports.



She previously explained, 'For example if you are five foot four, you want your waist to be 29 inches. But if you're 32 inches, that's when you're in that unhealthy zone, so we want to try and bring that down.'



Kayat further recommended prioritizing healthy eating habits, cutting down alcohol consumption, and avoiding crash diets.



'Not feel so restrictive when it comes to dieting, you can actually eat more,' Kayat said.



'So it's eating more of the right foods, the lower calorie higher nutrient foods, found in a lot of plant-based foods.'



Another healthcare expert, Dr Eric Berg DC discussed with Surrey Live the role of exercise in reducing about 15 percent of belly fat and advocated the need to reduce carbohydrate intake to encourage body to burn fat.



'Ketones are the byproduct of fat - energy your body can use as fuel. Eating also increases insulin,' Berg said.



'To get into fat-burning mode, you need to lower your insulin by reducing your carbohydrates and doing intermittent fasting. It's also important to remember that even a little bit of carbs can stop you from burning fat.'



Berg also added that walking is the best exercise for reducing belly fat.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News