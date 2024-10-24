Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Miami 2025: Bigger, Better, and Packed with Innovation!

Dive into the Beauty Event of the Season in the Americas - Where Trends, Insights, and Networking Flourish.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Cosmoprof North America Miami is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated second edition, taking place January 21-23, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Building on the success of this year's 2024 edition, Cosmoprof North America continues to strengthen its position as the leading B2B trade show in the Americas with Las Vegas, capturing additional markets and solidifying Miami as a premier beauty destination. With over 10% more exhibitors than the inaugural Miami event, this edition promises to be bigger and better than before, featuring new experiences and enhanced offerings.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, this year's event offers unparalleled experiences, uniting the brightest minds and innovators in the beauty industry. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network with industry leaders, forge valuable partnerships, and discover the next big things in beauty.

Cosmoprof North America Miami 2025 will present a hotbed of innovation, ideal for discovering the latest trends, advancements, and supply chain solutions (including packaging, formulation, machinery, contract manufacturing, and more) shaping the beauty industry's future. While attendees will experience an enhanced exhibitor showcase, brand-new experiences will also be brought to the Miami scene.

New experiences include the highly acclaimed Entrepreneur Academy, a one-day intensive conference on January 21st designed to equip beauty entrepreneurs with the tools and insights they need to thrive. Additionally, debuting in Miami will be The Beauty Vanities special area, providing newer brands with limited SKUs to enter the US market. This selection of skin care, hair care, and fragrance companies serves as a must-see for attendees looking for the next breakthrough in beauty.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of educational offerings in English and Spanish as part of CosmoTalks. This innovative conference format combines creativity, inspiration, and business insights, featuring numerous seminars and workshops. It aims to deliver the most comprehensive series of conferences and in-depth discussions in the beauty industry. Featured speakers include leading industry experts such as Sam Mintz (Google), Margarita Arriagada (Valdé Beauty and former Chief Merchant at Sephora), Kalindi Mehta (The Estée Lauder Companies Inc), and many others.

Cosmoprof North America's expansion to Miami in January 2024 presented significant opportunities for brands, retailers, and the beauty industry as a whole. It gave the community a chance to come together a second time each year and geographical significance on both coasts of the U.S. The show's return this coming January, with an even more impressive showcase, marks an exciting milestone for the Cosmoprof North America portfolio and the entire Cosmoprof worldwide network.

To register now, visit https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/ and take advantage of early bird pricing until November 21st.

###

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2024 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 248,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, and 3.012 exhibitors from 69 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2054 is scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025, in Bologna - Italy. Cosmoprof's B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. For more information, please visit: WWW.COSMOPROF.COM.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, and is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation. PBA also provides curated resources to empower members, including education, business tools and resources, curated healthcare and insurance options, exclusive events, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information on membership, please visit: WWW.PROBEAUTY.ORG/JOIN.

