

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lowered the recommended age for the pneumococcal vaccine from 65 to 50 and older.



The vaccine protects against pneumococcus bacteria, which causes infections like pneumonia.



'Now is a great time to get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease in preparation for the winter respiratory season,' CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said.



The voting done by members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to save more people from the disease.



Also, the CDC recommended a second 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine dose, at 6 months apart, for people ages 65 and older.



The recommendation considered various factors including a lack of seasonality of SARS-CoV-2 circulation, variant changes, and vaccination effectiveness.



The advisory group also urged an extra dose, three or more, for people with immunocompromising conditions, following a proper discussion between the patient and doctor.



