Earnings: $820 million in Q3 vs. -$99 million in the same period last year. EPS: $5.20 in Q3 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.46 per share Revenue: $3.320 billion in Q3 vs. $1.811 billion in the same period last year.



