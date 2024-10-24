

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $258.71 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $166.99 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252.51 million or $3.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $3.578 billion from $3.277 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $258.71 Mln. vs. $166.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.80 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.578 Bln vs. $3.277 Bln last year.



