

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):



Earnings: $481 million in Q1 vs. -$700 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.35 in Q1 vs. -$2.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $634 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.71 per share Revenue: $4.095 billion in Q1 vs. $2.750 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 - $2.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.20 - $4.40 Bln



