

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $100.04 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $84.30 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.73 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $909.29 million from $892.997 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $100.04 Mln. vs. $84.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $909.29 Mln vs. $892.997 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.22 to $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: $5.34 to $5.42



