Freitag, 25.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
24.10.24
14:59 Uhr
14,600 Euro
+0,020
+0,14 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 07:10 Uhr
108 Leser
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2024

  • Further improvement in quarterly direct result per share (DRPS) to € 0.46
  • Wereldhave Full Service Centers (FSCs) outperforming Benelux market YTD 2024, with sales growth +5% and footfall growth +7%
  • New leases core portfolio signed 10% above properties' estimated rental values (ERVs)
  • Improvement of occupancy rates in retail portfolio to 96.2%
  • GRESB five-star rating maintained in 2024
  • Agreed refinancing of maturing € 50m credit facility in Belgium with € 80m credit facility
  • Ongoing FSC transformations progressing according to plan and within budget
  • Reconfirming guidance of FY 2024 DRPS of € 1.75

