Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2024

- Further improvement in quarterly direct result per share (DRPS) to € 0.46
- Wereldhave Full Service Centers (FSCs) outperforming Benelux market YTD 2024, with sales growth +5% and footfall growth +7%
- New leases core portfolio signed 10% above properties' estimated rental values (ERVs)
- Improvement of occupancy rates in retail portfolio to 96.2%
- GRESB five-star rating maintained in 2024
- Agreed refinancing of maturing € 50m credit facility in Belgium with € 80m credit facility
- Ongoing FSC transformations progressing according to plan and within budget
- Reconfirming guidance of FY 2024 DRPS of € 1.75
