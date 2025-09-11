Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave strengthens Investor Relations with appointment of Fleur van der Erve

To further support its growth ambitions and enhance communication with the investment community, Wereldhave has appointed Fleur van der Erve as Director Investor Relations & Investments.
In this role, she will serve as the primary point of contact for shareholders and investment partners. Fleur brings extensive experience in the real estate sector, having previously worked at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Orange Capital Partners in Amsterdam.
