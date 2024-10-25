

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a Swiss specialty chemical company, on Friday reported a rise in net profit and sales for the 9-month period. In addition, the company has reaffirmed full-year sales guidance.



Thomas Hasler, CEO of Sika, said: 'We are especially pleased that organic growth in the Americas region, where we have improved from quarter to quarter, is above four percent in the third quarter. This is mainly due to the large number of infrastructure projects, reshoring activities in the North American economy, and the strong demand for semiconductor plants and data centers.'



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company registered profit after taxes of CHF922.6 million, higher than CHF736.5 million, posted for the same period last year.



Operating profit or EBIT stood at CHF1.294 billion as against prior year's CHF1.144 billion.



Operating profit before depreciation and amortization or EBITDA improved to CHF1.701 billion from last year's CHF1.502 billion.



Sales were CHF8.914 billion, up from CHF8.449 billion a year ago. Sales from Americas increased to CHF3.125 billion from prior year's CHF2.857 billion.



Looking ahead, for full year, Sika still expects its sales to increase 6 percent to 9 percent in local currencies and an over-proportional increase in EBITDA.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News