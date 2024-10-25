

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence from Germany and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's consumer confidence survey data is due. Economists expect the confidence index to fall slightly to 94 in October from 95 in the previous month.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases unemployment and producer prices. The jobless rate is expected to climb to 11.4 percent in the third quarter from 11.27 percent in the second quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is slated to release Germany's business confidence survey data. The business climate index is forecast to climb to 85.6 in October from 85.4 in the prior month.



In the meantime, the European Central Bank publishes monetary aggregates data for September. Economists expect Eurozone M3 to advance 2.9 percent annually.



At 8.00 am ET, Russia's central bank is slated to announce interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to hike its key rate by 100 basis points to 20.00 percent.



