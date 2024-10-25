Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

25 October 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Directorate Change

The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Loomes as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25 October 2024.

Ben has over 24 years experience in the financial investment and banking sectors, including in both executive and non-executive roles. Ben is a non-executive Director of Ambac Assurance UK Limited.

Previous investment and asset management roles include: Chief Executive of John Laing Group PLC (at the time, a FTSE 250 company focused on investing in Infrastructure & Energy Transition), Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure of InfraRed Capital Partners (which was the investment adviser to two UK-listed investment funds: HICL and TRIG), and Managing Partner of 3i Infrastructure (which was the investment adviser to 3i Infrastructure PLC, and where Ben also served as a non-executive Director).

Prior to those roles, Ben's earlier career was in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, Greenhill and Morgan Stanley.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraph 6.4.8R of the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rules.

This appointment follows the retirement from the Board on 12 September 2024 of Sir Ian Cheshire following 9 years' service. Howard Pearce, Chairman of the Board, has also served for 9 years and will be the next Director to retire.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733