Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Directorate Change

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

25 October 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Directorate Change

The Board of Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Loomes as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25 October 2024.

Ben has over 24 years experience in the financial investment and banking sectors, including in both executive and non-executive roles. Ben is a non-executive Director of Ambac Assurance UK Limited.

Previous investment and asset management roles include: Chief Executive of John Laing Group PLC (at the time, a FTSE 250 company focused on investing in Infrastructure & Energy Transition), Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure of InfraRed Capital Partners (which was the investment adviser to two UK-listed investment funds: HICL and TRIG), and Managing Partner of 3i Infrastructure (which was the investment adviser to 3i Infrastructure PLC, and where Ben also served as a non-executive Director).

Prior to those roles, Ben's earlier career was in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, Greenhill and Morgan Stanley.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraph 6.4.8R of the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rules.

This appointment follows the retirement from the Board on 12 September 2024 of Sir Ian Cheshire following 9 years' service. Howard Pearce, Chairman of the Board, has also served for 9 years and will be the next Director to retire.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8733


© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.