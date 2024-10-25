Anzeige
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts announces new Chief Financial Officer

Utrecht, 25 October 2024

Aalberts N.V. announces that its Supervisory Board nominates Frans den Houter to become Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board. The appointment proposal will be put to the shareholders for their approval at the General Meeting to be held on 10 April 2025.

Frans den Houter is currently Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board of Royal BAM Group N.V. He is a Dutch citizen, graduated in engineering and business economics, and has a broad international experience and a background in the manufacturing, energy and building industries.

Arno Monincx has been almost 17 years at Aalberts, of which 8 years as Management Board member and 6 years as Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board and Arno Monincx have mutually agreed that after the General Meeting he will not be reappointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Peter van Bommel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board
"The Supervisory Board is pleased to nominate Frans den Houter as Chief Financial Officer. He has a wealth of experience as financial leader in Royal BAM Group N.V. and various other companies. We are confident that Frans den Houter will be a key driver to the further development and sustainable growth of Aalberts.

We thank Arno for his contributions to business development and financial progress. With his drive and dedication, Arno built a strong financial structure and demonstrated to manage Aalberts' capital in a responsible and disciplined way."


Stéphane Simonetta, Chief Executive Officer
"I am looking forward to welcome Frans den Houter to the team. His wide and varied background will be of important value for the next growth phase of the company. I thank Arno for the great collaboration and his valuable contribution to the company."

Arno will remain Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board until 10 April 2025 and will thereafter remain as advisor to the Management Board for a period of 1 year to ensure a smooth transition. Frans den Houter will start his onboarding at Aalberts on 1 March 2025.

contact
+31

regulated information
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8338c220-66b1-4b6e-95fa-cb0d4b8bcf2b)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
