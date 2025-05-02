Anzeige
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts reports first quarter 2025 results

Finanznachrichten News

Utrecht, 2 May 2025

Aalberts reports first quarter 2025 results

In the first quarter Aalberts realised EUR 778.3 million revenue, which translates into 3.3% organic revenue decline compared to the first quarter of last year. We realised EUR 105.7 million EBITA or 13.6% EBITA margin.

In challenging market environments, we continued our focus on cost out and inventory optimisation initiatives. The added value margin remained on a good level. Thanks to our local footprint, supply chain and pricing excellence, we did not see a material direct impact of tariffs. We continue to closely monitor the potential indirect impact.

Regarding the outlook, the tariff and trade policies have created new challenges and market uncertainties. It is too early to determine the effects on our end markets.

We continue to deploy our 'thrive 2030' strategic actions: drive organic growth, optimise portfolio with leadership positions, enhance the Aalberts way and deliver sustainable commitments.

Stéphane Simonetta, CEO of Aalberts commented: "I am pleased with the first signals of improved performance in our building segment. In our industry segment as expected the activity continued to be at a low level and actions are in place to sustain our margins. In our semicon segment we continued to see inventory adjustments from our customers. We focus on actions to protect our EBITA margin and optimise our free cash flow."

contact
+31

regulated information
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside
information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ead0b4ab-16f1-4511-9a26-234afcdeb0d0)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
