Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts enhances hydronic flow control position in North America

Utrecht, 17 July 2025

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Geo-Flo Corporation (Geo-Flo), based in Indiana (USA), generating an annual revenue of approximately USD 15 million with over 25 employees.

Geo-Flo designs and manufactures pumping systems and components for hydronic-based HVAC systems, including geothermal and water source heat pump applications. As market leader in its segment, Geo-Flo is known for its design expertise and production capabilities.

In line with our 'thrive 2030' strategy, this acquisition will further strengthen our footprint in North America. By combining Geo-Flo's products and expertise with our existing boiler room technology, we will accelerate complementary product development and create new growth opportunities for energy and resource efficiency in buildings.

The current management of Geo-Flo will work closely together with the management of Aalberts hydronic flow control in North America, ensuring alignment across the region. Geo-Flo's established facility will support local responsiveness and operational continuity.

The results of Geo-Flo will be consolidated effective 17 July 2025. The acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share and will be financed from existing credit facilities.

CEO statement
Stéphane Simonetta comments: "We are excited to join forces with Geo-Flo and are looking forward to working together with the experienced management team. This bolt-on acquisition will allow our building segment to unlock its future growth opportunities in America."

contact
+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CEST)
investors@aalberts.com

Attachment

  • press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/051fe05c-a7af-41c3-91e4-1b354d2639e4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
