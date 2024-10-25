

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter profit before tax fell 55.3 percent to $104 million from last year's $233 million.



Profit attributable to owners of the company was $24 million, down 79 percent from prior year's $115 million. Basic earnings per share fell 79.1 percent to 0.6 cents from last year's 3.1 cents.



Adjusted profit was $95 million or 2.6 cents per share, compared to $115 million or 3.1 cents per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the quarter declined 2.6 percent to $1.21 billion from $1.25 billion a year ago. Revenues, however, climbed 20.8 percent on a constant currency basis.



Total customer base grew by 6.1 percent to 156.6 million, with 10.4 percent rise in Data customer base and 13.4 percent increase in Mobile money customer base.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.6 cents per share, an increase of 9 percent, payable on December 13 to shareholders recorded in the register at the close of business on November 8.



