OP Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Net income remained relatively the same for both the third quarter and second quarter of 2024 at $5.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared with $5.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Min Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We continued to grow our loans and deposits at double digit annualized rates in this quarter while maintaining ample liquidity, stable net interest margin, and strong credit quality. As the Fed's easing cycle began in the quarter, the pressure on funding cost and net interest margin is diminishing, and we believe we are well positioned to prolong our growth and performance to achieve our long term strategic goals," said Min Kim, President and Chief Executive.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in thousands, except per share data) As of and For the Quarter % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Selected Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 16,506 $ 16,194 $ 17,313 1.9 % (4.7 )% Provision for credit losses 448 617 1,359 (27.4 ) (67.0 ) Noninterest income 4,240 4,184 2,601 1.3 63.0 Noninterest expense 12,720 12,189 11,535 4.4 10.3 Income tax expense 2,142 2,136 1,899 0.3 12.8 Net income 5,436 5,436 5,121 - 6.2 Diluted earnings per share 0.36 0.36 0.33 - 9.1 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,931,007 $ 1,870,106 $ 1,759,525 3.3 % 9.7 % Total deposits 2,064,603 1,940,821 1,825,171 6.4 13.1 Total assets 2,387,980 2,290,680 2,142,675 4.2 11.4 Average loans(1) 1,905,952 1,843,284 1,740,188 3.4 9.5 Average deposits 1,998,633 1,970,320 1,821,361 1.4 9.7 Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans $ 3,620 $ 4,389 $ 4,211 (17.5 )% (14.0 )% Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.24 % (0.04 ) (0.05 ) Criticized loans(2) to gross loans 0.85 0.88 0.78 (0.03 ) 0.07 Net charge-offs (recoveries)(3) to average gross loans(1) 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.11 0.01 (0.10 ) Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.19 1.22 1.23 (0.03 ) (0.04 ) Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 634 519 513 115.00 121.00 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets(3) 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.96 % (0.01 )% (0.02 )% Return on average equity(3) 10.95 11.23 11.07 (0.28 ) (0.12 ) Net interest margin(3) 2.95 2.96 3.38 (0.01 ) (0.43 ) Efficiency ratio(4) 61.31 59.81 57.92 1.50 3.39 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.57 12.01 12.09 (0.44 ) (0.52 ) Leverage ratio 9.30 9.28 9.63 0.02 (0.33 ) Book value per common share $ 13.75 $ 13.23 $ 12.17 3.9 13.0

(1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Includes special mention, substandard, doubtful, and loss categories. (3) Annualized. (4) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Interest Income Interest income $ 35,299 $ 34,357 $ 31,186 2.7 % 13.2 % Interest expense 18,793 18,163 13,873 3.5 35.5 Net interest income $ 16,506 $ 16,194 $ 17,313 1.9 % (4.7 )%

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Yield Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) Interest and Fees Yield/Rate(1) 2Q2024 3Q2023 Interest-earning Assets: Loans $ 31,885 6.66 % $ 30,605 6.67 % $ 28,250 6.45 % (0.01 )% 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets 35,299 6.30 34,357 6.29 31,186 6.08 0.01 0.22 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 17,921 4.85 17,343 4.84 13,006 4.22 0.01 0.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,793 4.82 18,163 4.81 13,873 4.23 0.01 0.59 Ratios: Net interest income / interest rate spreads 16,506 1.48 16,194 1.48 17,313 1.85 - (0.37 ) Net interest margin 2.95 2.96 3.38 (0.01 ) (0.43 ) Total deposits / cost of deposits 17,921 3.57 17,343 3.54 13,006 2.83 0.03 0.74 Total funding liabilities / cost of funds 18,793 3.60 18,163 3.57 13,873 2.90 0.03 0.70

(1) Annualized.

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Yield Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Interest & Fees Yield(1) Interest & Fees Yield(1) Interest & Fees Yield(1) 2Q2024 3Q2023 Loan Yield Component: Contractual interest rate $ 31,182 6.52 % $ 29,719 6.48 % $ 27,319 6.24 % 0.04 % 0.28 % Accretion of SBA loan discount(2) 918 0.19 1,087 0.24 1,263 0.29 (0.05 ) (0.10 ) Amortization of net deferred fees 23 - (44 ) (0.01 ) 1 - 0.01 - Amortization of premium (487 ) (0.10 ) (396 ) (0.09 ) (445 ) (0.10 ) (0.01 ) - Net interest recognized on nonaccrual loans (61 ) (0.01 ) (3 ) 0.00 (26 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Prepayment penalty income and other fees(3) 310 0.06 242 0.05 138 0.03 0.01 0.03 Yield on loans $ 31,885 6.66 % $ 30,605 6.67 % $ 28,250 6.45 % (0.01 )% 0.21 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes discount accretion from SBA loan payoffs of $426 thousand, $564 thousand and $666 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Includes prepayment penalty income of $114 thousand and $26 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, from Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") loans.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2024

Net interest income increased $312 thousand, or 1.9%, primarily due to higher interest income on loans but partially offset by higher interest expense on interest-bearing deposits and lower interest income on interest-bearing deposits in other banks. Net interest margin was 2.95%, a decrease of 1 basis point from 2.96%.

A $1.3 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $62.7 million, or 3.4%, increase in average balance.

A $578 thousand increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to a $29.4 million, or 2.0%, increase in average balance.

A $373 thousand decrease in interest income on interest-bearing deposits in other banks was primarily due to a $27.0 million, or 19.8%, decrease in average balance.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Net interest income decreased $807 thousand, or 4.7%, primarily due to higher interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by higher interest income on loans and higher interest-bearing deposits in other banks, as our deposit costs repriced quicker than our interest-earning asset yields following the Federal Reserve's rate increases. Net interest margin was 2.95%, a decrease of 43 basis points from 3.38%.

A $4.9 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to a $248.4 million, or 20.3%, increase in average balance and a 63 basis point increase in average cost.

A $3.6 million increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $165.8 million, or 9.5%, increase in average balance and a 21 basis point increase in average yield.

A $358 thousand increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits in other banks was primarily due to a $26.3 million, or 31.7%, increase in average balance.

Provision for Credit Losses

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 234 $ 627 $ 1,303 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure 214 (10 ) 56 Total provision for credit losses $ 448 $ 617 $ 1,359

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2024

The Company recorded $448 thousand in total provision for credit losses, a decrease of $169 thousand, compared with $617 thousand. Provision for credit losses on loans decreased $393 thousand and provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure increased $224 thousand.

Provision for credit losses on loans of $234 thousand was primarily due to a $215 thousand increase in the qualitative reserve driven by declining collateral values for collateral dependent CRE loans and weakening economic and business conditions.

Provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $214 thousand was primarily due to increases in unfunded commitment balance and utilization of commitment.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023

The Company recorded $448 thousand in total provision for credit losses, a decrease of $911 thousand, compared with $1.4 million.

Noninterest Income

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $ 889 $ 793 $ 575 12.1 % 54.6 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 693 575 468 20.5 48.1 Gain on sale of loans 2,088 2,325 1,179 (10.2 ) 77.1 Other income 570 491 379 16.1 50.4 Total noninterest income $ 4,240 $ 4,184 $ 2,601 1.3 % 63.0 %

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2024

Noninterest income increased $56 thousand, or 1.3%, primarily due to higher loan servicing fees and higher service charges on deposits, partially offset by lower gain on the sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization, were $693 thousand, an increase of $118 thousand from $575 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in servicing fee amortization driven by lower loan payoffs in loan servicing portfolio.

Service charges on deposits were $889 thousand, an increase of $96 thousand from $793 thousand, primarily due to an increase in deposit analysis fees from analysis accounts added in 2024.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.1 million, a decrease of $237 thousand from $2.3 million, primarily due to a lower average premium on sales. The Bank sold $35.6 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 7.30%, compared to the sale of $32.1 million at an average premium rate of 8.58%.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 63.0%, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans, higher service charges on deposits, and higher loan servicing fees.

Gain on sale of loans was $2.1 million, an increase of $909 thousand from $1.2 million, primarily due to a higher loan sold amount and a higher average premium rate. The Bank sold $35.6 million in SBA loans at an average premium rate of 7.30%, compared to the sale of $23.4 million at an average premium rate of 6.50%.

Service charges on deposits were $889 thousand, an increase of $314 thousand from $575 thousand, primarily due to an increase in deposit analysis fees from an increase in the number of analysis accounts.

Loan servicing fees were $693 thousand, an increase of $225 thousand from $468 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in servicing fee amortization driven by lower loan payoffs in loan servicing portfolio.

Noninterest Expense

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,031 $ 7,568 $ 7,014 6.1 % 14.5 % Occupancy and equipment 1,676 1,660 1,706 1.0 (1.8 ) Data processing and communication 634 530 369 19.6 71.8 Professional fees 346 406 440 (14.8 ) (21.4 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 391 378 333 3.4 17.4 Promotion and advertising 151 151 207 - (27.1 ) Directors' fees 154 178 164 (13.5 ) (6.1 ) Foundation donation and other contributions 549 539 529 1.9 3.8 Other expenses 788 779 773 1.2 1.9 Total noninterest expense $ 12,720 $ 12,189 $ 11,535 4.4 % 10.3 %

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2024

Noninterest expense increased $531 thousand, or 4.4%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and data processing and communication.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $463 thousand, primarily due to increases in employee incentive accruals and employee vacation accruals.

Data processing and communication increased $104 thousand, primarily due to accrual adjustments made to be in line with our continued growth.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 10.3%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and data processing and communication.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.0 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support our growth and a lower accrual on employee incentives in the third quarter of 2023.

Data processing and communication increased $265 thousand, primarily due to additional expense to support our continued growth and a lower expense in the third quarter of 2023 from a credit received on data processing fees.

Income Tax Expense

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2024

Income tax expense was $2.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 28.3%, compared to income tax expense of $2.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 28.2%.

Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023

Income tax expense was $2.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 28.3%, compared to income tax expense of $1.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.1%. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was lower primarily due to adjustments for differences between the prior year tax provision and the final tax returns that were applied in the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

($ in thousands) As of % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 CRE loans $ 966,472 $ 931,284 $ 878,824 3.8 % 10.0 % SBA loans 252,379 242,395 240,154 4.1 5.1 C&I loans 212,476 188,557 124,632 12.7 70.5 Home mortgage loans 499,666 506,873 515,789 (1.4 ) (3.1 ) Consumer & other loans 14 997 126 (98.6 ) (88.9 ) Gross loans $ 1,931,007 $ 1,870,106 $ 1,759,525 3.3 % 9.7 %

The following table presents new loan originations based on loan commitment amounts for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 CRE loans $ 68,525 $ 41,990 $ 33,222 63.2 % 106.3 % SBA loans 46,302 24,142 39,079 91.8 18.5 C&I loans 27,771 21,271 14,617 30.6 90.0 Home mortgage loans 10,105 13,720 9,137 (26.3 ) 10.6 Gross loans $ 152,703 $ 101,123 $ 96,055 51.0 % 59.0 %

The following table presents changes in gross loans by loan activity for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Loan Activities: Gross loans, beginning $ 1,870,106 $ 1,804,987 $ 1,716,197 New originations 152,703 101,123 96,055 Net line advances (526 ) 37,929 22,146 Purchases 862 5,559 6,732 Sales (35,576 ) (32,102 ) (23,377 ) Paydowns (24,798 ) (19,710 ) (22,169 ) Payoffs (29,642 ) (36,902 ) (36,024 ) Decrease (increase) in loans held for sale (1,674 ) 9,590 - Other (448 ) (368 ) 215 Total 60,901 65,119 43,328 Gross loans, ending $ 1,931,007 $ 1,870,106 $ 1,759,525

As of September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Gross loans were $1.93 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $60.9 million from June 30, 2024, primarily due to new loan originations, partially offset by loan sales, payoffs and paydowns. New loan originations, loan sales, and loan payoffs and paydowns were $152.7 million, $35.6 million, and $54.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $101.1 million, $32.1 million, and $56.6 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Gross loans were $1.93 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $171.5 million, from September 30, 2023, primarily due to and increase in new loan originations of $472.3 million, partially offset by loan sales of $132.6 million and loan payoffs and paydowns of $214.9 million.

The following table presents the composition of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates as of the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 % Rate % Rate % Rate Fixed rate 35.7 % 5.42 % 36.2 % 5.39 % 36.3 % 4.95 % Hybrid rate 34.7 5.60 33.9 5.42 34.0 5.08 Variable rate 29.6 8.94 29.9 9.19 29.7 9.23 Gross loans 100.0 % 6.52 % 100.0 % 6.54 % 100.0 % 6.27 %

The following table presents the maturity of gross loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted average contractual rates for the periods indicated:

($ in thousands) As of September 30, 2024 Within One Year One Year Through Five Years After Five Years Total Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Fixed rate $ 191,036 5.96 % $ 282,324 5.27 % $ 216,044 5.13 % $ 689,404 5.42 % Hybrid rate 2,651 9.25 211,150 4.39 456,362 6.14 670,163 5.60 Variable rate 87,435 8.47 139,453 8.57 344,552 9.21 571,440 8.94 Gross loans $ 281,122 6.77 % $ 632,927 5.71 % $ 1,016,958 6.97 % $ 1,931,007 6.52 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table presents allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses as of and for the periods presented:

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $ 22,760 $ 22,129 $ 20,802 $ 631 $ 1,958 Provision for credit losses 234 627 1,303 (393 ) (1,069 ) Gross charge-offs (40 ) - (492 ) (40 ) 452 Gross recoveries 6 4 4 2 2 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (34 ) 4 (488 ) (38 ) 454 Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending $ 22,960 $ 22,760 $ 21,617 $ 200 $ 1,343 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, beginning $ 458 $ 468 $ 367 $ (10 ) $ 91 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 214 (10 ) 56 224 158 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure, ending $ 672 $ 458 $ 423 $ 214 $ 249

Asset Quality

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing $ 10,306 $ 6,652 $ 8,356 54.9 % 23.3 % As a % of gross loans 0.53 % 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.17 0.06 Nonperforming loans(1) $ 3,620 $ 4,389 $ 4,211 (17.5 )% (14.0 )% Nonperforming assets(1) 4,857 5,626 4,211 (13.7 ) 15.3 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.24 % (0.04 ) (0.05 ) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 0.25 0.20 (0.05 ) - Criticized loans(1)(2) $ 16,500 $ 16,428 $ 13,790 0.4 % 19.7 % Criticized loans to gross loans 0.85 % 0.88 % 0.78 % (0.03 ) 0.07 Allowance for credit losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.23 % (0.03 )% (0.04 )% As a % of nonperforming loans 634 519 513 115 121 As a % of nonperforming assets 473 405 513 68 (40 ) As a % of criticized loans 139 139 157 - (18 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries)(3) to average gross loans(4) 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.11 0.01 (0.10 )

(1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $11.1 million, $3.5 million and $5.2 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Consists of special mention, substandard, doubtful and loss categories. (3) Annualized. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

Overall, the Bank continued to maintain low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Our allowance remained strong with an allowance to gross loans ratio of 1.19%.

Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing were $10.3 million or 0.53% of gross loans as of September 30, 2024, compared with $6.7 million or 0.36% as of June 30, 2024. The increase was largely due to four home mortgage loans totaling $2.4 million and three SBA real estate loans totaling $1.3 million.

Nonperforming loans were $3.6 million or 0.19% of gross loans as of September 30, 2024, compared with $4.4 million or 0.23% as of June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming assets were $4.9 million or 0.20% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, compared with $5.6 million or 0.25% as of June 30, 2024. OREO remained the same at $1.2 million as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, which is secured by a mix-use property in Los Angeles Koreatown with 90% guaranteed by SBA.

Criticized loans were $16.5 million or 0.85% of gross loans as of September 30, 2024, compared with $16.4 million or 0.88% as of June 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $34 thousand or 0.01% of average loans in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $4 thousand, or 0.00% of average loans in the second quarter of 2024 and net recoveries of $488 thousand, or 0.11% of average loans in the third quarter of 2023.

Deposits

($ in thousands) As of % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Amount % Amount % Amount % 2Q2024 3Q2023 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 561,801 27.2 % $ 518,456 26.7 % $ 605,509 33.2 % 8.4 % (7.2 )% Money market deposits and others 343,188 16.6 332,137 17.1 348,869 19.1 3.3 (1.6 ) Time deposits 1,159,614 56.2 1,090,228 56.2 870,793 47.7 6.4 33.2 Total deposits $ 2,064,603 100.0 % $ 1,940,821 100.0 % $ 1,825,171 100.0 % 6.4 % 13.1 % Estimated uninsured deposits $ 946,406 45.8 % $ 860,419 44.3 % $ 808,776 44.3 % 10.0 % 17.0 %

As of September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Total deposits were $2.06 billion as of September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $123.8 million from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases of $69.4 million in time deposits and $43.3 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Customers' preference for high-rate deposit products continued to drive the increase in time deposits. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits was mostly driven by balance increases in existing customers, including escrow and 1031 exchanges accounts. The composition of noninterest-bearing deposits also increased to 27.2% of total deposits from 26.7%.

As of September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Total deposits were $2.06 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $239.4 million from September 30, 2023, primarily driven by a $288.8 million increase in time deposits, offset by decreases of $43.7 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $5.7 million in money market deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits, as a percentage of total deposits, decreased to 27.2% from 33.2%. The composition shift to time deposits was primarily due to customers' preference for high-rate deposit products driven by market rate increases as a result of the Federal Reserve's rate increases.

The following table sets forth the maturity of time deposits as of September 30, 2024:

As of September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Within Three Months Three to Six Months Six to Nine Months Nine to Twelve Months After Twelve Months Total Time deposits (greater than $250) $ 205,957 $ 189,693 $ 87,508 $ 80,133 $ 1,256 $ 564,547 Time deposits ($250 or less) 261,163 124,315 97,180 92,585 19,824 595,067 Total time deposits $ 467,120 $ 314,008 $ 184,688 $ 172,718 $ 21,080 $ 1,159,614 Weighted average rate 5.18 % 5.03 % 5.16 % 4.93 % 3.94 % 5.08 %

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Liquidity

The Company maintains ample access to liquidity, including highly liquid assets on our balance sheet and available unused borrowings from other financial institutions. The following table presents the Company's liquid assets and available borrowings as of dates presented:

($ in thousands) 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Liquidity Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,756 $ 127,676 $ 105,740 Available-for-sale debt securities 199,373 199,205 191,313 Liquid assets $ 366,129 $ 326,881 $ 297,053 Liquid assets to total assets 15.3 % 14.3 % 13.9 % Available borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank-San Francisco $ 397,617 $ 343,600 $ 375,874 Federal Reserve Bank 207,782 191,421 186,380 Pacific Coast Bankers Bank 50,000 50,000 50,000 Zions Bank 25,000 25,000 25,000 First Horizon Bank 25,000 25,000 25,000 Total available borrowings $ 705,399 $ 635,021 $ 662,254 Total available borrowings to total assets 29.5 % 27.6 % 30.9 % Liquid assets and available borrowings to total deposits 51.9 % 49.6 % 52.6 %

Capital and Capital Ratios

On October 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on or about November 21, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2024. The payment of the dividend is based primarily on dividends from the Bank to the Company, and future dividends will depend on the Board's assessment of the availability of capital levels to support the ongoing operating capital needs of both the Company and the Bank.

The Company also repurchased 4,610 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.09 per share during the third quarter of 2024 under the stock repurchase program announced in August 2023. Since the announcement of the stock repurchase program in August 2023, the Company repurchased a total of 428,628 shares of its common stock at an average repurchase price of $9.37 per share through September 30, 2024.

OP Bancorp(1) Open Bank Minimum Well Capitalized Ratio Minimum Capital Ratio+ Conservation Buffer(2) Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.79 % 12.69 % 10.00 % 10.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.57 11.47 8.00 8.50 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.57 11.47 6.50 7.00 Leverage ratio 9.30 9.22 5.00 4.00

(1) The capital requirements are only applicable to the Bank, and the Company's ratios are included for comparison purpose. (2) An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum capital ratios are required in order to avoid limitations on distributions, including dividend payments and certain discretionary bonuses to executive officers.

OP Bancorp Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Risk-Based Capital Ratios: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.79 % 13.26 % 13.31 % (0.47 )% (0.52 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.57 12.01 12.09 (0.44 ) (0.52 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.57 12.01 12.09 (0.44 ) (0.52 ) Leverage ratio 9.30 9.28 9.63 0.02 (0.33 ) Risk-weighted Assets ($ in thousands) $ 1,876,698 $ 1,776,821 $ 1,707,318 5.62 9.92

ABOUT OP BANCORP

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the "Bank"), is a California corporation whose common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol, "OPBK."

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

($ in thousands) As of % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,519 $ 21,771 $ 21,748 12.6 % 12.7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 142,237 105,905 83,992 34.3 69.3 Cash and cash equivalents 166,756 127,676 105,740 30.6 57.7 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 199,373 199,205 191,313 0.1 4.2 Other investments 16,520 16,367 16,100 0.9 2.6 Loans held for sale 8,160 6,485 - 25.8 n/m CRE loans 966,472 931,284 878,824 3.8 10.0 SBA loans 252,379 242,395 240,154 4.1 5.1 C&I loans 212,476 188,557 124,632 12.7 70.5 Home mortgage loans 499,666 506,873 515,789 (1.4 ) (3.1 ) Consumer loans 14 997 126 (98.6 ) (88.9 ) Gross loans receivable 1,931,007 1,870,106 1,759,525 3.3 9.7 Allowance for credit losses (22,960 ) (22,760 ) (21,617 ) 0.9 6.2 Net loans receivable 1,908,047 1,847,346 1,737,908 3.3 9.8 Premises and equipment, net 4,961 4,716 5,378 5.2 (7.8 ) Accrued interest receivable, net 9,479 8,555 7,996 10.8 18.5 Servicing assets 10,877 11,043 11,931 (1.5 ) (8.8 ) Company owned life insurance 22,739 22,566 22,071 0.8 3.0 Deferred tax assets, net 12,288 14,117 15,061 (13.0 ) (18.4 ) Other real estate owned 1,237 1,237 - - n/m Operating right-of-use assets 7,870 8,348 8,993 (5.7 ) (12.5 ) Other assets 19,673 23,019 20,184 (14.5 ) (2.5 ) Total assets $ 2,387,980 $ 2,290,680 $ 2,142,675 4.2 % 11.4 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing $ 561,801 $ 518,456 $ 605,509 8.4 % (7.2 )% Money market and others 343,188 332,137 348,869 3.3 (1.6 ) Time deposits greater than $250 564,547 533,857 420,162 5.7 34.4 Other time deposits 595,067 556,371 450,631 7.0 32.1 Total deposits 2,064,603 1,940,821 1,825,171 6.4 13.1 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000 115,000 95,000 (34.8 ) (21.1 ) Accrued interest payable 19,483 15,504 13,552 25.7 43.8 Operating lease liabilities 8,417 9,000 9,926 (6.5 ) (15.2 ) Other liabilities 16,874 14,369 14,719 17.4 14.6 Total liabilities 2,184,377 2,094,694 1,958,368 4.3 11.5 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 73,697 73,749 77,632 (0.1 ) (5.1 ) Additional paid-in capital 11,713 11,441 10,606 2.4 10.4 Retained earnings 131,588 127,929 117,483 2.9 12.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,395 ) (17,133 ) (21,414 ) (21.8 ) (37.4 ) Total shareholders' equity 203,603 195,986 184,307 3.9 10.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,387,980 $ 2,290,680 $ 2,142,675 4.2 % 11.4 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 31,885 $ 30,605 $ 28,250 4.2 % 12.9 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 1,626 1,590 1,519 2.3 7.0 Other interest income 1,788 2,162 1,417 (17.3 ) 26.2 Total interest income 35,299 34,357 31,186 2.7 13.2 Interest expense Interest on deposits 17,921 17,343 13,006 3.3 37.8 Interest on borrowings 872 820 867 6.3 0.6 % Total interest expense 18,793 18,163 13,873 3.5 35.5 Net interest income 16,506 16,194 17,313 1.9 (4.7 ) Provision for credit losses 448 617 1,359 (27.4 ) (67.0 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,058 15,577 15,954 3.1 0.7 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 889 793 575 12.1 54.6 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 693 575 468 20.5 48.1 Gain on sale of loans 2,088 2,325 1,179 (10.2 ) 77.1 Other income 570 491 379 16.1 50.4 Total noninterest income 4,240 4,184 2,601 1.3 63.0 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,031 7,568 7,014 6.1 14.5 Occupancy and equipment 1,676 1,660 1,706 1.0 (1.8 ) Data processing and communication 634 530 369 19.6 71.8 Professional fees 346 406 440 (14.8 ) (21.4 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 391 378 333 3.4 17.4 Promotion and advertising 151 151 207 - (27.1 ) Directors' fees 154 178 164 (13.5 ) (6.1 ) Foundation donation and other contributions 549 539 529 1.9 3.8 Other expenses 788 779 773 1.2 1.9 Total noninterest expense 12,720 12,189 11,535 4.4 10.3 Income before income tax expense 7,578 7,572 7,020 0.1 7.9 Income tax expense 2,142 2,136 1,899 0.3 12.8 Net income $ 5,436 $ 5,436 $ 5,121 - % 6.2 % Book value per share $ 13.75 $ 13.23 $ 12.17 3.9 % 13.0 % Earnings per share - basic 0.36 0.36 0.33 - 9.1 Earnings per share - diluted 0.36 0.36 0.33 - 9.1 Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 14,811,671 14,816,281 15,149,203 - % (2.2 )% Weighted average shares: - Basic 14,812,118 14,868,344 15,131,587 (0.4 )% (2.1 )% - Diluted 14,812,118 14,868,344 15,140,577 (0.4 ) (2.2 )

KEY RATIOS

For the Three Months Ended % Change 3Q2024 vs. 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 2Q2024 3Q2023 Return on average assets (ROA)(1) 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.96 % - % - % Return on average equity (ROE)(1) 10.95 11.23 11.07 (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Net interest margin(1) 2.95 2.96 3.38 - (0.4 ) Efficiency ratio 61.31 59.81 57.92 1.5 3.4 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.79 % 13.26 % 13.31 % (0.5 )% (0.5 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.57 12.01 12.09 (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.57 12.01 12.09 (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Leverage ratio 9.30 9.28 9.63 - (0.3 )

(1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Nine Months Ended 3Q2024 3Q2023 % Change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 92,632 $ 81,549 13.6 % Interest on available-for-sale debt securities 4,676 4,647 0.6 Other interest income 5,261 3,686 42.7 Total interest income 102,569 89,882 14.1 Interest expense Interest on deposits 50,939 35,308 44.3 Interest on borrowings 2,951 2,117 39.4 Total interest expense 53,890 37,425 44.0 Net interest income 48,679 52,457 (7.2 ) Provision for credit losses 1,210 1,021 18.5 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,469 51,436 (7.7 ) Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 2,294 1,566 46.5 % Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 2,040 1,909 6.9 Gain on sale of loans 6,116 5,847 4.6 Other income 1,560 1,179 32.3 Total noninterest income 12,010 10,501 14.4 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,440 21,947 6.8 Occupancy and equipment 4,991 4,874 2.4 Data processing and communication 1,651 1,465 12.7 Professional fees 1,147 1,180 (2.8 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 1,143 1,220 (6.3 ) Promotion and advertising 451 528 (14.6 ) Directors' fees 489 535 (8.6 ) Foundation donation and other contributions 1,628 1,876 (13.2 ) Other expenses 2,126 2,118 0.4 Total noninterest expense 37,066 35,743 3.7 Income before income tax expense 22,413 26,194 (14.4 ) Income tax expense 6,315 7,448 (15.2 ) Net income $ 16,098 $ 18,746 (14.1 )% Book value per share $ 13.75 $ 12.17 13.0 % Earnings per share - basic 1.06 1.21 (12.4 ) Earnings per share - diluted 1.06 1.21 (12.4 ) Shares of common stock outstanding, at period end 14,811,671 15,149,203 (2.2 )% Weighted average shares: - Basic 14,890,479 15,158,365 (1.8 )% - Diluted 14,890,479 15,169,794 (1.8 )

KEY RATIOS

For the Nine Months Ended 3Q2024 3Q2023 % Change Return on average assets (ROA)(1) 0.95 % 1.18 % (0.2 )% Return on average equity (ROE)(1) 11.00 13.69 (2.7 ) Net interest margin(1) 2.99 3.45 (0.5 ) Efficiency ratio 61.08 56.77 4.3 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.79 % 13.31 % (0.5 )% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.57 12.09 (0.5 ) Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.57 12.09 (0.5 ) Leverage ratio 9.30 9.63 (0.3 )

(1) Annualized.

ASSET QUALITY

($ in thousands) As of and For the Three Months Ended 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Nonaccrual loans(1) $ 3,620 $ 4,389 $ 4,211 Loans 90 days or more past due, accruing - - - Nonperforming loans 3,620 4,389 4,211 OREO 1,237 1,237 - Nonperforming assets $ 4,857 $ 5,626 $ 4,211 Criticized loans by risk categories: Special mention loans $ 4,540 $ 3,339 $ 3,651 Classified loans(1)(2) 11,960 13,089 10,139 Total criticized loans $ 16,500 $ 16,428 $ 13,790 Criticized loans by loan type: CRE loans $ 5,249 $ 5,896 $ 5,130 SBA loans 10,144 9,771 6,169 C&I loans 1,107 550 - Home mortgage loans - 211 2,491 Total criticized loans $ 16,500 $ 16,428 $ 13,790 Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets / gross loans plus OREO 0.25 0.30 0.24 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.20 0.25 0.20 Classified loans / gross loans 0.62 0.70 0.58 Criticized loans / gross loans 0.85 0.88 0.78 Allowance for credit losses ratios: As a % of gross loans 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.23 % As a % of nonperforming loans 634 519 513 As a % of nonperforming assets 473 405 513 As a % of classified loans 192 174 213 As a % of criticized loans 139 139 157 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 34 $ (4 ) $ 488 Net charge-offs (recoveries)(3) to average gross loans(4) 0.01 % (0.00 )% 0.11 %

(1) Excludes the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that are in liquidation totaling $11.1 million, $3.5 million and $5.2 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Consists of substandard, doubtful and loss categories. (3) Annualized. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

($ in thousands) 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 Accruing delinquent loans 30-89 days past due 30-59 days $ 4,095 $ 3,774 $ 5,979 60-89 days 6,211 2,878 2,377 Total $ 10,306 $ 6,652 $ 8,356

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS

For the Three Months Ended 3Q2024 2Q2024 3Q2023 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate(1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate(1) Average Balance Interest and Fees Yield/ Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 109,003 $ 1,474 5.29 % $ 135,984 $ 1,847 5.37 % $ 82,752 $ 1,116 5.28 % Federal funds sold and other investments 16,432 314 7.65 16,307 315 7.72 16,176 301 7.44 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 199,211 1,626 3.26 195,512 1,590 3.25 199,205 1,519 3.05 CRE loans 944,818 14,759 6.21 908,073 13,742 6.09 856,911 12,207 5.65 SBA loans 270,282 7,107 10.46 259,649 7,116 11.02 248,960 7,303 11.64 C&I loans 187,163 3,642 7.74 172,481 3,367 7.85 117,578 2,340 7.90 Home mortgage loans 503,148 6,364 5.06 501,862 6,348 5.06 516,465 6,393 4.95 Consumer loans 541 13 9.37 1,219 32 10.44 274 7 10.01 Loans(2) 1,905,952 31,885 6.66 1,843,284 30,605 6.67 1,740,188 28,250 6.45 Total interest-earning assets 2,230,598 35,299 6.30 2,191,087 34,357 6.29 2,038,321 31,186 6.08 Noninterest-earning assets 88,747 89,446 84,580 Total assets $ 2,319,345 $ 2,280,533 $ 2,122,901 Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits and others $ 343,429 $ 3,601 4.17 % $ 338,554 $ 3,494 4.15 % $ 352,424 $ 3,487 3.93 % Time deposits 1,127,078 14,320 5.05 1,102,587 13,849 5.05 869,675 9,519 4.34 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,470,507 17,921 4.85 1,441,141 17,343 4.84 1,222,099 13,006 4.22 Borrowings 80,326 872 4.32 77,314 820 4.27 79,891 867 4.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,550,833 18,793 4.82 1,518,455 18,163 4.81 1,301,990 13,873 4.23 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 528,126 529,179 599,262 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 41,892 39,301 36,620 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 570,018 568,480 635,882 Shareholders' equity 198,494 193,598 185,029 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,319,345 2,280,533 2,122,901 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 16,506 1.48 % $ 16,194 1.48 % $ 17,313 1.85 % Net interest margin 2.95 % 2.96 % 3.38 % Cost of deposits & cost of funds: Total deposits / cost of deposits $ 1,998,633 $ 17,921 3.57 % $ 1,970,320 $ 17,343 3.54 % $ 1,821,361 $ 13,006 2.83 % Total funding liabilities / cost of funds 2,078,959 18,793 3.60 2,047,634 18,163 3.57 1,901,252 13,873 2.90

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale.